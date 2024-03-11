Quantcast
New Transcript Backs Trump’s Call for National Guard Deployment on J6

'Trump did in fact offer 10,000 National Guard troops to secure the U.S. Capitol, which was turned down...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee may have cunningly hidden corroborating evidence showing former President Donald Trump’s request for National Guard deployment days before the violence erupted on that day. 

According to a transcribed interview, never seen before but released on Friday by House Republicans, Trump demanded the National Guard deploy at least 10,00 men on Jan. 6, when Congress certified the results of the 2020 election. 

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato shared with congressional investigators his recollections of discussions within the White House regarding this potential deployment. Regrettably for Trump, his testimony remained unreleased. 

Ornato recounted that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows explicitly offered D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser the National Guard deployment. 

“‘[Trump is] willing to ask for 10,000,’” Ornato informed the Jan. 6 Committee, quoting Meadows’s conversation with Bowser. However, Bowser declined the offer, insisting on deploying only a few hundred individuals.

Contrary to this revelation, disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney appeared to incorrectly state that there was no evidence supporting Trump’s push for National Guard deployment to the U.S. Capitol.

Furthermore, the newly revealed information – supressed for at least two years – appears to contradict allegations that Trump deliberately put the U.S. Capitol at risk on Jan. 6, according to Rep. Barry Loudermilk.

Loudermilk, who chairs the House Administration Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, scolded the apparently deliberate attempt to withhold Ornato’s testimony. 

“The former J6 Select Committee apparently withheld Mr. Ornato’s critical witness testimony from the American people because it contradicted their pre-determined narrative,” he told the conservative news outlet Federalist, which first released the transcribed interview. 

“Mr. Ornato’s testimony proves what Mr. Meadows has said all along: President Trump did in fact offer 10,000 National Guard troops to secure the U.S. Capitol, which was turned down,” the Republican lawmaker added. 

To read the full transcribed interview and access further information from Loudermilk, click here.

