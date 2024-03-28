Calif. Judge Rules to Disbar Ex-Trump Lawyer for Aiding Him in Election Fight

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A California judge ruled that former lawyer for former President Donald Trump, John Eastman, must be disbarred due to his attempts to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay the certification of the 2020 election, Politico reported Wednesday.

Judge Yvette Roland determined after months of hearings, listening to what Politico called Eastman’s “fringe legal theories,” that Eastman violated “ethics rules” and must therefore be banished from practicing law in the state of California.

Ultimately, she found him guilty of 10 out of 11 counts brought forward by the California Bar Association last year, among these misleading courts, lacking candor, and trying to help the former President.

The judge, in a 128-page decision, cited “the serious and extensive nature” of Eastman’s “unethical actions” as the reason for her ruling.

Because of his allegedly unethical ways, Roland added, he is a threat to justice in America, and therefore worthy of “most severe available professional sanction is warranted to protect the public and preserve the public confidence in the legal system,” meaning disbarment.

Eastman, in her account, also “conspired with President Trump” to obstruct a electoral count on January 6, 2021.

In response, Eastman’s lawyer, Randall Miller, disputed the claims, arguing that the subsequent condemnations of Trump–which have amounted to very little, legally speaking–have shaded the way people have judged his own client.

“Any reasonable person can see the inherent unfairness of prohibiting a presumed-innocent defendant from being able to earn the funds needed to pay for the enormous expenses required to defend himself, in the profession in which he has long been licensed,” Miller said.

He also pointed out that the witch hunt has been a waste of time and public dollars.

“That is not justice and serves no legitimate purpose to protect the public,” Miller added.

Ultimately, though, Roland argued that Eastman failed to properly uphold the 2020 election, and is therefore worthy of condemnation.

“He turned a blind eye to any information that would not support his position of election fraud.”

Eastman, who still faces criminal charges along with Trump in Georgia, has not backed down from his allegations that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.