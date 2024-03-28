CIA Officers told to Not Use The Term ‘Blacklist’ Because It’s Racist

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An internal intelligence document obtained by Fox News instructs CIA officers and other spooks to refrain from using certain terms—including “blacklist,” “cakewalk” and “grandfathered”—because of their racial connotations.

According to Fox, officers were told not to use “blacklist” because it implies “black is bad and white is good,” the document said. “Cakewalk” and “grandfathered” reportedly come from slavery.

Officers and analysts have also been told not to use the term “sanity check” because it suggests people with mental illness are inferior, according to the document, which is a diversity, equity and inclusion newsletter circulated among U.S. intelligence agencies.

Fox News further reported that the newsletter, entitled Dive, includes a column from a secret agent who reveals he is a cross-dresser.

“I am an intelligence officer, and I am a man who likes to wear women’s clothes sometimes. I think my experiences as someone who crossdresses have sharpened the skills I use as an intelligence officer, particularly critical thinking and perspective-taking,” the cross-dressing agent wrote.

“It is challenging for some people to understand crossdressing, and non-binary or genderfluid people because gender is a part of overall identity,” he added. “Many of us think of our identities as fixed, and some find this approach to gender threatening to their own identity.”

According to Fox, the newsletter is published by the Intelligence Community Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Office, which is housed in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence—a Cabinet-level position that oversees the intelligence community.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the ODNI said the newsletter is part of its effort to “build a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

“The Intelligence Community Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Office manages the IC’s efforts to build a diverse and inclusive workforce, and as part of their work, they distribute The Dive, a quarterly magazine, to each IC element’s DEIA office and/or Equal Employment Opportunity office,” an ODNI spokesperson reportedly said.

But Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the newsletter shows that the Biden administration is prioritizing DEI over national security.

“Intelligence officers should spend their time finding terrorists, not worrying about whether they will offend them,” Cotton told Fox.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.