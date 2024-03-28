Quantcast
Report: Students Faking Disabilities to Cheat on College Admissions Tests

'Some parents are none too happy when I don't agree the child has ADHD...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Capistrano Unified School District
Capistrano Unified School District / IMAGE: CUSD Insider via YouTube

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Teenagers taking college-admissions tests are attempting to score ADHD and other diagnoses to lengthen their test taking time.

SAT and ACT administrators allow students up to 50% more time if they provide documentation from a mental health professional, according to the New York Post.

Several Ivy League schools recently reinstated the mandatory standardized testing after abandoning them as a precautionary measure against COVID.

“I get requests for ADHD testing accommodations all the time,” said Dr. Camilo Ortiz, a clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at Long Island University. “Some parents are none too happy when I don’t agree the child has ADHD.”

Students, parents, teachers and education professionals agreed that many families exploited the system in order to boost the students’ scores.

“Most students don’t have the luxury of going back and checking their work, but if you have 50% more time, that’s a complete game-changer,” said Christopher Rim, CEO of Command Education, a college counseling firm. “If I were to guess, a score could possibly go up on the SAT by 200 points.”

High school math teacher Paul Rossi estimated that a third of his students got additional testing time, which he called “a racket” and “bogus.”

“Educational psychologists rake in a pretty penny for diagnoses,” he said.

The Learning Disabilities Association of America released a statement coming out against the practice, arguing that the people gaming the system harmed students actually suffering from disabilities.

The ACT and The College Board–the group in charge of administering the SAT–made no commitment to direct action, making statements simply reiterating their commitment to continue allowing students with proper certification extra time as necessary.

“Documentation of the need for accommodations must meet guidelines that are considered appropriate by qualified professionals and must provide evidence that the student’s impairment substantially limits one or more major life activities that are relevant when taking the ACT test,” the ACT said.

Disabled students may receive testing accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

