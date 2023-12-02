Twitter Rebukes Santos’ Expulsion as Leftist Lawmakers Dodge Consequences

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The historic expulsion of former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., brought chaos and turmoil to the House of Representatives, particularly among Republicans who supported Santos’s ousting.

The vote tallied 311 to 114, with 105 Republicans voting for Santos’ expulsion, marking him as the sixth lawmaker in history to be expelled from Congress and further diminishing the Republicans’ slim majority.

While Democrats and some Republicans celebrated the move, not everyone cheered. Prominent conservative commentators, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., criticized the GOP members who supported Santos’s expulsion.

Republicans refuse to impeach any of the Democrats who are responsible for destroying our country and have so far thrown out a Republican Speaker and now expelled a Republican member. We now have a 3 seat majority and have another Republican resigning soon, and will have a 2… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 1, 2023

In a fired-up Twitter post, Greene drew attention to the lack of accountability for Democratic politicians.

“Republicans refuse to impeach any of the Democrats who are responsible for destroying our country and have so far thrown out a Republican Speaker and now expelled a Republican member,” Green said in a fired-up post on Twitter, arguing that Republicans will soon be limited to a three-seat majority.

Dear @HouseGOP If George Santos was expelled for using OnlyFans, when can we expect to expel… 1. Dude caught shagging a Chinese Spy

2. Dude who lied about the Russia Collusion Hoax

3. A Terrorist

4. A chick who married her Brother (immigration fraud) Americans would like to… pic.twitter.com/sVg8EZ2jFZ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 1, 2023

Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok echoed Greene’s sentiments in a passionate post, blasting Congress for not taking action against other embattled lawmakers.

“They won’t expel Swalwell, Schiff, Omar, Tlaib, Bowman for actual treason but they’ll expel Santos. This is why we lose. I’m so sick of cowardly and spineless Republicans,” she said.

Notably, attention wasn’t solely on the embattled Republicans. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., criticized his colleague Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., suggesting Menendez’s actions were even more severe than Santos’s.

Whatever drugs they’re giving John Fetterman to start making sense, please start giving them to Joe Biden: “We have a colleague in the Senate that’s actually done much more sinister kinds of things. He needs to go. If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow Menendez to… pic.twitter.com/hB5sugDaEr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2023

“We have a colleague in the Senate that actually does much more sinister and serious kinds of things,” Fetterman said of Menendez in an interview with The View. “Senator Menendez, he needs to go.”

Santos’s expulsion followed a federal 23-count indictment on campaign and fraud violations, coupled with a scathing House Ethics Committee report. The report accused Santos of using campaign funds for an adult website subscription and luxury item purchases.

Although House GOP leaders — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.; Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Tom Emmer, R-Minn. — voted to retain Santos in Congress, their support wasn’t enough to save the embattled lawmaker.

WATCH: Locks changed on expelled Rep. George Santos’ Capitol Hill office after House vote pic.twitter.com/Z2czjIr7hl — Washington Week with The Atlantic | PBS (@washingtonweek) December 1, 2023

In viral footage, a Congressional worker is seen changing the lock of Santos’s office, effectively barring him and his staffers from entry. Santos, on his way out, dismissed the press, stating, “I no longer have to answer a single question,” as reporters confronted him while leaving.

The rebuke against Santos’s expulsion was loudly heard on Twitter:

Republicans just gave the Democrats another seat in Congress today by voting to expel George Santos. GOP is doing all they can ahead of the 2024 Presidential election to weaken the GOP majority in an effort to make sure President Trump doesn’t have a strong GOP House.… https://t.co/DAAqORH3At — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 1, 2023

Congress can’t impeach Mayorkas who is single-handedly destroying America by allowing 10 million illegals and countless terrorists to break into America flooding our schools, our cities, and our hospitals with the 3rd world… But never fear! Republicans expelled George Santos… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2023

Ilhan Omar should be deported, Rashida Tlaib should be in Gitmo, and Eric Swalwell should be in Leavenworth, and yet the utterly useless Republican Party in Washington is focused exclusively on George Santos and shoveling money straight into a Ukrainian furnace. What a bunch of… https://t.co/SBZRrwolIw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 1, 2023