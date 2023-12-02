Quantcast
Friday, December 1, 2023

Twitter Rebukes Santos’ Expulsion as Leftist Lawmakers Dodge Consequences

'They won’t expel Swalwell, Schiff, Omar, Tlaib, Bowman for actual treason but they’ll expel Santos...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. After a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee citing egregious violations, Santos could be expelled from Congress this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The historic expulsion of former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., brought chaos and turmoil to the House of Representatives, particularly among Republicans who supported Santos’s ousting. 

The vote tallied 311 to 114, with 105 Republicans voting for Santos’ expulsion, marking him as the sixth lawmaker in history to be expelled from Congress and further diminishing the Republicans’ slim majority.

While Democrats and some Republicans celebrated the move, not everyone cheered. Prominent conservative commentators, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., criticized the GOP members who supported Santos’s expulsion.

In a fired-up Twitter post, Greene drew attention to the lack of accountability for Democratic politicians. 

“Republicans refuse to impeach any of the Democrats who are responsible for destroying our country and have so far thrown out a Republican Speaker and now expelled a Republican member,” Green said in a fired-up post on Twitter, arguing that Republicans will soon be limited to a three-seat majority.

Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok echoed Greene’s sentiments in a passionate post, blasting Congress for not taking action against other embattled lawmakers.

“They won’t expel Swalwell, Schiff, Omar, Tlaib, Bowman for actual treason but they’ll expel Santos. This is why we lose. I’m so sick of cowardly and spineless Republicans,” she said.

Notably, attention wasn’t solely on the embattled Republicans. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., criticized his colleague Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., suggesting Menendez’s actions were even more severe than Santos’s.

“We have a colleague in the Senate that actually does much more sinister and serious kinds of things,” Fetterman said of Menendez in an interview with The View. “Senator Menendez, he needs to go.”

Santos’s expulsion followed a federal 23-count indictment on campaign and fraud violations, coupled with a scathing House Ethics Committee report. The report accused Santos of using campaign funds for an adult website subscription and luxury item purchases. 

Although House GOP leaders — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.; Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Tom Emmer, R-Minn. — voted to retain Santos in Congress, their support wasn’t enough to save the embattled lawmaker.

In viral footage, a Congressional worker is seen changing the lock of Santos’s office, effectively barring him and his staffers from entry. Santos, on his way out, dismissed the press, stating, “I no longer have to answer a single question,” as reporters confronted him while leaving. 

The rebuke against Santos’s expulsion was loudly heard on Twitter:

