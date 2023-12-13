Ex-Rep. Santos Alleges Congressional Adultery Scandal, Teases Tell-All Book

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., made explicit accusations of adultery among lawmakers in a candid interview with CBS New York’s Marcia Kramer.

Santos, who faced expulsion from Congress due to allegations of corruption, claimed on Sunday that members of Congress engaged in infidelity with each other, delivering a severe allegation against his former colleagues.

The accusations surfaced when Kramer asked Santos about the “strangest thing” he witnessed during his brief tenure as a House representative.

“The strangest thing in Washington [that] I witnessed was people cheating on their spouses,” Santos declared to a disbelieving Kramer.

“What!?” Kramer reacted in surprise, exclaiming, “No!”

Santos reaffirmed his claim, stating, “In the manner I saw it, it was very strange to me—when two married people are cheating on both their spouses while they’re back home, supposedly serving in Congress—that felt gross.”

“Members of Congress? Staffers? Who?” Kramer inquired, to which Santos responded, “Members of Congress cheating on their spouses with one another. That’s how bad it is in D.C..”

Despite the inquiry, the former lawmaker refused to disclose specific names, cautioning, “That’s going to get me a lot of heat… I’m not dropping names.”

In an earlier part of the interview, Santos said he is discussing a potential book to detail his experiences in Congress and to present his perspective on accusations that he misused campaign funds, including expenses on Botox and a luxury bag.

Moreover, Santos faces numerous federal charges related to his congressional campaign, including conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

Santos has pleaded not guilty but was expelled from Congress after the House Ethics Committee released a damning report regarding similar accusations.

Following his expulsion, Santos directed his ire towards several lawmakers, which comprised some of the leading voices that advocated for his removal. Specifically, Santos is raising the alarm over potential insider trading, among other accusations.

Those targeted included Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.; Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Rob Menendez, D-N.J. (son of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.).