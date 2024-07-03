Burgum Under Fire after Anti-Trump Views and BLM Support Exposed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is under fire on Twitter for his perceived anti-Trump, leftist and globalist statements and positions, highlighted by conservative commentator Jack Posobiec.

Burgum is among the politicians currently considering joining former President Donald Trump’s growing campaign ahead of 2024.

The posts feature videos and photos of Burgum stating he wouldn’t do business with Trump, supporting U.S. aid to Ukraine and praising Black Lives Matter-related protests.

In a July 2023 interview with NBC News’s Chuck Todd, Burgum explained why he would not do business with the former president.

“I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep,” Burgum said in the video, which has amassed over 522,000 views. This statement was made while he was running against Trump for the GOP nomination.

In 2023, Chuck Todd asked Doug Burgum if he would ever do business with Donald Trump Doug Burgum, “I don’t think so. I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep.” This isn’t some gotcha, it was just last year pic.twitter.com/ZGcl7a5KDl — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2024

Burgum also expressed support for U.S. aid to Ukraine in a June interview with Forbes, backing a position opposed by many of Trump voters, poll show.

“We’re at war with Russia, we just haven’t send troops yet,” he claimed. “I don’t call that irresponsible spending, I call that a bargain. … There’s no blank checks — there has to be accountability.” He added, “We have to track every dollar.”

Doug Burgum: “We’re at war with Russia, we just haven’t send troops yet” Sending money to Ukraine isn’t irresponsible, it’s a bargain To the people who say we shoudn’t send money to Ukraine until we focus on our own border, we can do both pic.twitter.com/NISpUjxc0Z — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2024

Additionally, Burgum’s response to the George Floyd riots has raised eyebrows.

On June 5, 2020, he tweeted, “This week, North Dakotans have organized peaceful demonstrations in cities across the state, calling for justice and equality in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy. We hear you, and as always, we are here to work together to make our great state an even better place to live.”

I still remember when we had to bully North Dakota Republicans to speak out on Cayler Ellingson when he was murdered Burgum didn't have to be asked to tweet about George Floyd, but it took days of this to get him to speak out about Cayler. Why is that? https://t.co/z49AUycanY — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2024

Posobiec brought further attention to Burgum by sharing a photo of him posing with Bill Gates and highlighting North Dakota’s approval of Gates’s purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland. The approval is strikingly notable given the frequent scrutiny over corporate land acquisitions.

The emergence of these posts coincides with Trump nearing the announcement of his running mate for the 2024 election. Burgum has emerged as a potential favorite for the role, alongside Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; and Tim Scott, R-S.C.