Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Burgum Under Fire after Anti-Trump Views and BLM Support Exposed

'We're at war with Russia...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks to reporters in the spin room after a presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is under fire on Twitter for his perceived anti-Trump, leftist and globalist statements and positions, highlighted by conservative commentator Jack Posobiec.

Burgum is among the politicians currently considering joining former President Donald Trump’s growing campaign ahead of 2024.

The posts feature videos and photos of Burgum stating he wouldn’t do business with Trump, supporting U.S. aid to Ukraine and praising Black Lives Matter-related protests. 

In a July 2023 interview with NBC News’s Chuck Todd, Burgum explained why he would not do business with the former president. 

“I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep,” Burgum said in the video, which has amassed over 522,000 views. This statement was made while he was running against Trump for the GOP nomination.

Burgum also expressed support for U.S. aid to Ukraine in a June interview with Forbes, backing a position opposed by many of Trump voters, poll show. 

“We’re at war with Russia, we just haven’t send troops yet,” he claimed. “I don’t call that irresponsible spending, I call that a bargain. … There’s no blank checks — there has to be accountability.” He added, “We have to track every dollar.” 

Additionally, Burgum’s response to the George Floyd riots has raised eyebrows.  

On June 5, 2020, he tweeted, “This week, North Dakotans have organized peaceful demonstrations in cities across the state, calling for justice and equality in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy. We hear you, and as always, we are here to work together to make our great state an even better place to live.” 

 

Posobiec brought further attention to Burgum by sharing a photo of him posing with Bill Gates and highlighting North Dakota’s approval of Gates’s purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland. The approval is strikingly notable given the frequent scrutiny over corporate land acquisitions. 

The emergence of these posts coincides with Trump nearing the announcement of his running mate for the 2024 election. Burgum has emerged as a potential favorite for the role, alongside Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; and Tim Scott, R-S.C. 

