Sunday, May 5, 2024

Sen. Rubio Breaks Silence on Trump Ticket Rumors, Sidesteps New York Move

'He's going to have an extremely talented group of people that can serve this country in multiple roles...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sen. Marco Rubio
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., fields questions. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., broke his silence on Sunday regarding rumors suggesting he would relinquish his Florida residency to join former President Donald Trump’s 2024 ticket. 

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Rubio emphasized that only Trump could determine his running mate but acknowledged the wealth of talent within the Republican field, expressing confidence in their ability to begin work from day one.

The senator’s response came in reaction to queries from host Shannon Bream, who highlighted Rubio’s emergence as a potential vice-presidential candidate.

Highlighting the constitutional restriction limiting presidential and vice-presidential candidates from the same state, Bream asked, “Would you leave the state of Florida or change your residency if you were asked to join the ticket?”

Rubio replied, “First of all, the vice-presidential choice with Donald Trump is going to be made by one person, and that’s Donald Trump, and all this other stuff is just speculation.”

Addressing the speculation further, he added, “I get it, you know political reporters have to cover political topics. The primary is over, the general [election] is six months away, so then we’re going to speculate on the VP thing.”

Later in his response, Rubio lauded the “extraordinary” array of individuals poised to serve in a potential second term under Trump.

“He’s going to have an extremely talented group of people that can serve this country in multiple roles, and that’s a decision he’s going to have to make,” Rubio affirmed.

“I think that before anyone decides to move from their state, you better make sure you don’t move to a state where there’s not some DA that makes a career after going after Republicans,” he continued. 

Injecting humor into the exchange, Bream interjected: “Not to New York, that won’t be your choice.”

