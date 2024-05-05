Sen. Scott Calls Out Leftist Host’s Bluff on Accepting 2024 Results: Trump Will Win

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Republican Senator and potential vice-presidential candidate astutely handled a trap question during a Sunday interview regarding the outcome of the 2024 election.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., suggested on Sunday that preemptively pledging to accept the results of the 2024 election is unnecessary, as he believes former President Donald Trump will emerge victorious.

Scott’s comments were ignited by MSNBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, who queried the senator about Trump’s stance on accepting the upcoming election’s outcome.

“Will you commit to accepting the election results of 2024, bottom line?” Welker asked Scott during the interview.

“At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump. I’m excited to get back to lower inflation, low unemployment,” Scott responded.

A cynical Welker swiftly interjected, asking, “Wait, wait—senator, yes or no? Will you accept the election results of 2024 no matter who wins?”

In reply, Scott reaffirmed his earlier statement.

Unsatisfied with the response, Welker reiterated her question: “Just yes or no? Will you accept the election results of 2024?”

Scott did not mince words in his response. “I look forward to President Trump being the 47th president. Kristen, you can ask it multiple times. The American people will make the decision.”

Further reprimanding Welker, Scott added, “This is why so many Americans believe NBC is an extension of the Democratic Party. At the end of the day, I said what I said. I know that the American people, their voices will be heard. I believe that President Trump will be our next president. It’s that simple.”

The exchange between Welker and Scott ensued after Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday that he would accept the results of the 2024 election only if they are determined fairly.

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump said. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

Historically, leftist media outlets have rebuked Republicans who voice concerns about election results but are quick to ignore similar assertions from Democrats.

NEW VIDEO: 24 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2023

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has long alleged that Trump won the 2016 election with Russia’s assistance. Twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams vehemently refused to concede the 2018 Georgia election results, which she lost.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden called failed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe the “real governor.” He is not. McAuliffe lost the 2021 election to Glenn Youngkin.

