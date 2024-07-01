Quantcast
Sunday, June 30, 2024

Trump VP Hopeful JD Vance Calls Out Latest ‘Interference’ Amid 2024

'Pelosi has said on camera, Margaret, that she bears some responsibility...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
JD Vance
JD Vance / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, on Sunday called out the leftist media for “running interference” ahead of the 2024 presidential election on the topic of Jan. 6. 

Vance appeared for an interview on CBS News’s Face the Nation where he did not mince words in response to questions from host Margaret Brennan.

Brennan claimed, without evidence, that Trump had lied during the Thursday debate about Nancy Pelosi’s responsibility for Jan. 6.

“Margaret, I think the media is running interference on a lot of this stuff,” Vance told the anchor, according to transcripts first cited by the Daily Caller. “We all know and Nancy Pelosi herself has admitted on camera that she could’ve requested more National Guard troops.” 

Vance’s remarks referenced Pelosi’s admission that she failed to secure the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Specifically, Pelosi said in a documentary filmed by her daughter that she takes “responsibility” for not having the National Guard at the Capitol.

Referencing these remarks, Vance reiterated: “She bears some responsibility for the fact that they weren’t there at the Capitol.” 

He added, “We know that the multiple Democratic governors and states and even some Democratic senators and congressmen have tried to pass laws to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth.” 

An overly defensive Brennan jumped in, claiming, “I’ve lost track, sir. I’ve been told the media is on every single side of this and everything’s our fault. But let’s get back to the candidate you’re here to talk about. [Former Acting Secretary of Defense] Chris Miller said 10,000 troops, he was never ordered by the president to send those to the Capitol that day.” 

In response, Vance retorted forcefully, adding, “Nancy Pelosi has said on camera, Margaret, that she bears some responsibility for the fact that the National Guard didn’t play a bigger role and of course we know the speaker of the House has an extraordinary amount of influence over the Capitol police. It’s not in dispute, Margaret.” 

He continued, “More importantly, Joe Biden said that no troops died on his watch even though 13 American service members died thanks to his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Family Makes Final Call on 2024 Exit as New Health Issues Revealed

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com