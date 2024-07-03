Quantcast
Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Wokesters Accuse Retiring WEF Mastermind Klaus Schwab of Toxic Workplace

'I knew he liked me and I knew he found me pretty...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Klaus Schwab
Klaus Schwab, president and founder of the World Economic Forum, delivers a speech. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sexual harassment and an unhealthy workplace culture are among the serious allegations facing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in a new report. 

At the center of these accusations is Klaus Schwab, the globalist organization’s founder, who announced his departure in May. 

The Wall Street Journal report, published Saturday, details claims from six women who allege they were ousted or targeted when they became pregnant.  

Schwab is also accused of telling a board member that former WEF executive Barbara Erskine needed to lose weight. 

Several women reported facing sexual harassment from their superiors, many of whom still work at the WEF.  

Two women alleged that “VIPs” at WEF forums sexually harassed them years ago—and Schwab himself is accused of making suggestive remarks to three women. 

“I knew he liked me and I knew he found me pretty,” said Myriam Boussina, who worked as Schwab’s personal assistant in the 1990s. “Every man with a lot of power, they think that they can get any woman and they are not ashamed.” 

The Journal also reported racial discrimination claims from Black employees, including the use of racial slurs and one employee being passed over for a promotion. 

Despite the WEF’s leftist stance on gender equality and inclusion, former WEF Executive Cheryl Martin highlighted the hypocrisy between the organization’s aspirations and its internal acts. 

“That was the most disappointing thing, to see the distance between what the Forum aspires to and what happens behind the scenes,” former WEF Executive Cheryl Martin told the outlet. She is a former U.S. Energy Department official. 

In one instance, Schwab allegedly wanted a group of 50-year-old employees fired due to their age. When an executive refused, Schwab fired him instead. Another case involved Schwab firing a woman who had become pregnant after being hired for a leadership position. 

WEF spokesman Yann Zopf disputed the accusations, claiming the Journal’s reporting would “mischaracterize our organization, culture and colleagues, including our founder.” 

Tellingly, Schwab declined to be interviewed for the report. 

