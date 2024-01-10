Millionaire John Jerry Lavishes $4.3M of Taxpayer Funds to Pay Aides

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, whose net worth reportedly stands at $250 million, wasted approximately $4.3 million in taxpayer funds to pay his climate office within the Biden administration, according to newly revealed documents.

The multi-million-dollar bill surfaced through documents released on Monday via a Freedom of Information Act request made by the Boston Herald. Strikingly, the office declined to disclose the identities of Kerry’s top officials despite handling U.S. policy abroad.

John Kerry’s Climate office costs taxpayers $4.3M a year, yet he refuses to divulge names — Finally, first FOIA shared with Boston Herald https://t.co/UC7Q3YAmdU pic.twitter.com/TZcqytAtDC — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) January 8, 2024

The Boston Herald reported that the State Department-based office omitted the names of eight top aides who earn $186,680 annually, surpassing the yearly earnings of U.S. lawmakers.

Instead, Kerry released the names of lower-ranking staffers with titles such as “policy analyst” and “senior policy advisor.”

The State Department cited concerns about potential harm to these top officials as the reason for withholding their identities.

Kerry told the Herald he will not disclose the full names until October, just a month before the 2024 presidential election.

This disclosure of salaries follows the House Oversight Committee’s initiation of an investigation into alleged clandestine discussions with the Chinese Communist Party and some radical environmental groups.

🚨 Chairman Comer is investigating John Kerry’s collusion with Leftist Environmental Groups to undermine our national and energy security https://t.co/7xKL5ABOjv — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 5, 2024

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., accused Kerry of conducting unofficial U.S. affairs without Senate confirmation.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating your role in the Biden Administration and the nature of your negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party,” Comer said in a letter addressed to Kerry.

In the letter, Comer added, “To date, you have failed to respond to any of our requests. Yet, you continue to engage in activities that could undermine our economic health, skirt congressional authority, and threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy.”

Kerry assumed his role in 2021 as part of President Joe Biden’s push for an far-left environmental agenda.