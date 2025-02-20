Book: Secret Service Deemed Loyal Trump Aide a ‘Potential Danger’ to the President

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp credits the President’s “Right to Try” law with saving her life by giving her access to experimental treatments for bone cancer. By all accounts, Trump considers her to be one of the most loyal aides he has.

President Trump will be bringing Natalie Harp to the White House with him. She's the aide who types out his social media posts & keeps him informed on many topics. Harp's story with Trump is very wholesome. His "Right To Try" policy saved her life by allowing her to take a… pic.twitter.com/NHWYCwv5cw — George (@BehizyTweets) November 25, 2024

But according to a new book from disgraced anti-Trump writer Michael Wolff, the Secret Service considers Harp “a potential danger to herself as well as to the president.”

Harp reportedly wrote letters to Trump in 2023 that “unnerved” other staffers. The Secret Service somehow got its hands on those letters.

“The Secret Service, with her letters in their possession, was now noting the strangeness of her behavior,” wrote disgraced anti-Trump writer Michael Wolff in his forthcoming book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

The nasty rumors about Harp haven’t dissuaded Trump.

“Nonsense, she just loves her President,” Trump reportedly said in response to concerns being raised.

According to the New York Times, Harp doesn’t have an official title at the White House. Other staffers refer to her as the “human printer,” due to her frequently following Trump around with a portable printer so she could hand him information in hard copy, as he prefers.

Meanwhile, the White House has called Wolff’s book a complete fabrication.

“A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction. He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened,” the campaign said last November. “As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes. Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes.”

Wolff has made numerous unfounded allegations about Trump in the past, most famously in his 2017 hit book, Fire & Fury. In that book, he claimed that Trump had an affair with Nikki Haley.

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper said Wolff’s reporting “should be met with skepticism” as it was “riddled with errors and rumors.”

More recently, Wolff claimed that deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was a source of his. He released audio of Epstein talking about Trump days before last November’s election in an apparent attempt at an “October surprise.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.