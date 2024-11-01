Quantcast
Unintended October Surprise? Anti-Trump Author Reveals Trump as Possible Jeffrey Epstein Whistleblower

Epstein believed that Trump caused him to be initially investigated by law enforcement in 2005, after the two had a fight over a property near Mar-a-Lago—an allegation that, if true, could arguably be seen as a heroic move by Trump, regardless of his motives...

Posted by Ken Silva
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein / PHOTO: The Palm Beach Post via AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In what’s been criticized as a last-ditch attempt at an “October surprise,” disgraced author Michael Wolff released on Thursday purported audio of a conversation he had with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2019 about Donald Trump.

According to Wolff, he has some 100 hours of audio of him talking with Epstein. Wolff claimed for the first time that Epstein was a source for his error-riddled book Fire and Fury, which was about Trump’s early days in office.

Wolff released a short snippet of his purported audio Thursday on his podcast: “His people fight each other, and then he poisons the well outside,” Epstein said of Trump—assuming that it’s really Epstein, and not artificial intelligence or some other impersonation.

“He will tell ten people ‘Bannon’s a scumbag’ and ‘Priebus is not doing a good job’ and ‘Kellyanne has a big mouth—what do you think? Jamie Dimon [CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Epstein’s former banker] says that you’re a problem and I shouldn’t keep you. And I spoke to Carl Icahn. And Carl thinks I need a new spokesperson,’” Epstein reportedly said, recounting Trump’s alleged comments.

But while Wolff’s disclosure was seemingly designed to damage the Trump campaign, the author revealed that Epstein was “afraid” of Trump up until his final days, when he died in prison. According to Wolff, Epstein believed that Trump caused him to be initially investigated by law enforcement in 2005, after the two had a fight over a property near Mar-a-Lago—an allegation that, if true, could arguably be seen as a heroic move by Trump, regardless of his motives.

Additionally, the author claimed Epstein told him that he and Trump once “shared” the same girlfriend. Wolff claimed he knew the woman’s identity, but declined to name her.

Wolff also reportedly alleged that Epstein showed him photos of Trump with topless young women sitting in his lap—a claim for which he provided no evidence. And when Trump and Epstein had a falling out in 2004 over a bidding war for a mansion near Mar-a-Lago,

Wolff’s apparent October surprise attempt was met with skepticism even by left-leaning outlets such as The Daily Beast, which noted the timing of the release: Oct. 31, mere days before the 2024 election.

“Wolff’s decision to speak about Epstein as his source is likely to raise eyebrows among the author’s critics. Only one other journalist has acknowledged using Epstein as a source, The New York Times’ James Stewart, who wrote about it immediately after the pervert’s death,” The Daily Beast admitted.

Wolff’s Fire and Fury book was widely picked apart by critics for its baseless claims, including that Trump had an affair with Nikki Haley.

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper said Wolff’s reporting “should be met with skepticism” as it was “riddled with errors and rumors.”

The Trump campaign, for its part, vociferously denied Wolff’s allegations.

 “He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention,” a spokesperson for Trump said, according to The Daily Beast.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

