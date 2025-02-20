Quantcast
Steve Bannon Calls Elon Musk a ‘Parasitic Illegal Immigrant’

'Right now, their feeling is—they can see the math and they see that we have a building coalition...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon blasted billionaire Elon Musk during a recent interview, according to The New York Times.

“Musk is a parasitic illegal immigrant,” Bannon said. “He wants to impose his freak experiments and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, values or traditions.”

Bannon continued by stating Musk should not be trusted.

“It’s pretty evident the president’s using him as an armor-piercing shell that’s delivering blunt force trauma against the administrative state,” he continued.

However, Bannon did briefly praise the Tesla founder for his work with the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Elon’s doing some great work, you know, I’m a huge supporter of the deconstruction of the administrative state and what Elon’s doing in DOGE—I’m a big supporter of that,” he said.

Bannon continued to rail against Musk and other billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg while speaking with CNN Wednesday.

“Those oligarchs…Just like they’ve turned on you now, they’ve abandoned the progressive left, they will abandon us in the same thing,” Bannon said. “They seek power.”

The conservative commentator believes their current support of President Donald Trump will not last.

“Right now, their feeling is—they can see the math and they see that we have a building coalition,” he said. “So they’re with us, but only temporarily.”

Bannon continued to tear into the billionaires and how he believes they will ultimately change their support.

“I’m very anti-oligarch—there’s certain things about the oligarchs. Not just Elon but (…) Bezos and Zuckerberg particularly—all these guys don’t support us,” he said. “And people have to understand they don’t support MAGA.”

Musk has previously criticized Bannon. In a February post to social media, he called out Bannon for being all talk.

“Bannon is a great talker, but not a great doer,” he said at the time. “What did he get done this week? Nothing.”

