Quantcast
Friday, October 18, 2024

‘Right Up Your Ass’: Dan Bongino Slams Harris Campaign For ‘Lying’ about Trump Interview

'He stayed LONGER than planned and signed a baseball and other items for charitable hurricane relief for another 10 mins afterwards...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Conservative podcast host Dan Bongino came out swinging against the Harris campaign Friday for “lying” about his interview with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The official @KamalaHQ account on X falsely claimed Trump cut his interview with Bongino short due to exhaustion, prompting an all capitalized “BULLSHIT” from the GOP stalwart.

“He stayed LONGER than planned and signed a baseball and other items for charitable hurricane relief for another 10 mins afterwards,” Bongino wrote in response. “You can shove this absolute bullshit right up your ass. Lying piece of shit.”

Trump arrived to tape “The Dan Bongino Show” immediately after filming another interview on “Fox and Friends.” The Republican candidate ran a few minutes behind schedule, so he stayed with Bongino for ten additional minutes after the cameras stopped rolling around 11 a.m.

Bongino posted proof of the schedule sent by Team Trump to further dispel the Harris campaign’s falsehoods. His show’s production team was set to arrive at 5:15 a.m. at the 25th Floor Conference Room, then do “Pre-Set” from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

“Sweeps” were scheduled until 9:00 a.m. and the show crew was slated for “Re-Entry” at 9:15 a.m., according to Bongino’s receipts. The interview was planned from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

“Notice, he was scheduled until 11a. He stayed until after 11 because HE WAS COMING FROM ANOTHER INTERVIEW at Fox and was a few mins behind,” Bongino wrote.

Video shows Trump sign Bongino’s baseball, which the conservative podcaster plans to auction off during his Election Night coverage show. All proceeds will go to Franklin Graham’s evangelical organization Samaritan’s Purse, which is raising money to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

The Harris campaign’s distortion of reality comes less than 48 hours after Vice President Kamala Harris scurried out of her interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier on a hard wrap by her staffers — only after she arrived 15 minutes late.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NIH Funds Transgender ‘Healthcare’ ‘Gaming App’ for $646,000
Next article
Trump’s New Job? Making Fries in a Crucial Swing State‘s McDonald’s

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com