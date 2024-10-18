‘Right Up Your Ass’: Dan Bongino Slams Harris Campaign For ‘Lying’ about Trump Interview

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Conservative podcast host Dan Bongino came out swinging against the Harris campaign Friday for “lying” about his interview with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The official @KamalaHQ account on X falsely claimed Trump cut his interview with Bongino short due to exhaustion, prompting an all capitalized “BULLSHIT” from the GOP stalwart.

“He stayed LONGER than planned and signed a baseball and other items for charitable hurricane relief for another 10 mins afterwards,” Bongino wrote in response. “You can shove this absolute bullshit right up your ass. Lying piece of shit.”

BULLSHIT.

He stayed LONGER than planned and signed a baseball and other items for charitable hurricane relief for another 10 mins afterwards.

You can shove this absolute bullshit right up your ass. Lying pieces of shit. https://t.co/IvKN8a3h4j — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 18, 2024

Trump arrived to tape “The Dan Bongino Show” immediately after filming another interview on “Fox and Friends.” The Republican candidate ran a few minutes behind schedule, so he stayed with Bongino for ten additional minutes after the cameras stopped rolling around 11 a.m.

Bongino posted proof of the schedule sent by Team Trump to further dispel the Harris campaign’s falsehoods. His show’s production team was set to arrive at 5:15 a.m. at the 25th Floor Conference Room, then do “Pre-Set” from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

“Sweeps” were scheduled until 9:00 a.m. and the show crew was slated for “Re-Entry” at 9:15 a.m., according to Bongino’s receipts. The interview was planned from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More RECEIPTS for you fucksticks.

Here’s the email from the Trump team confirming the schedule.

Notice, he was scheduled until 11a. He stayed until after 11 because HE WAS COMING FROM ANOTHER INTERVIEW at Fox and was a few mins behind.

He then stayed an extra ten minutes to… https://t.co/evOopOMZIH pic.twitter.com/kZOxcw2gvB — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 18, 2024

“Notice, he was scheduled until 11a. He stayed until after 11 because HE WAS COMING FROM ANOTHER INTERVIEW at Fox and was a few mins behind,” Bongino wrote.

Video shows Trump sign Bongino’s baseball, which the conservative podcaster plans to auction off during his Election Night coverage show. All proceeds will go to Franklin Graham’s evangelical organization Samaritan’s Purse, which is raising money to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

President Trump signs a baseball for Dan Bongino @dbongino, which Dan is going to auction off on his Election Night Coverage show on #Rumble.

All proceeds will go to Samaritan’s Purse. pic.twitter.com/PlnIYxHuK2 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) October 18, 2024

The Harris campaign’s distortion of reality comes less than 48 hours after Vice President Kamala Harris scurried out of her interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier on a hard wrap by her staffers — only after she arrived 15 minutes late.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.