Boasberg Hit w/ Articles of Impeachment After Gag Orders Kept Lawmakers in the Dark

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of Republican lawmakers led by Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, formally introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. Judge James Boasberg Tuesday after he approved FBI subpoenas for the phone records of several members of Congress.

The subpoenas targeted lawmakers as part of both the Arctic Frost investigation and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe into President Donald Trump following the 2020 election. Newly declassified records show Boasberg also signed gag orders preventing phone carriers from notifying the targets.

Boasberg’s actions marked a major escalation in federal investigative power, raising concerns about potential violations of the separation of powers by targeting sitting members of Congress.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment against radical activist Judge James Boasberg. Judge Boasberg abused his power by weaponizing the judiciary against critics of the Biden Administration. As part of the Arctic Frost Investigation, Judge Boasberg signed off on frivolous… — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) November 4, 2025

Those targeted included GOP Sens. Ted Cruz, Texas; Marsha Blackburn, Tenn.; Ron Johnson, Wis.; Bill Hagerty, Tenn.; Josh Hawley, Mo.; Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.; Lindsey Graham, S.C.; Dan Sullivan, Alaska; and Tommy Tuberville, Ala.; and Rep. Mike Kelly, Pa.

Gill’s articles accuse Boasberg of “high crimes and misdemeanors” for granting Smith “authorization to issue frivolous nondisclosure orders” as part of Arctic Frost.

“These illegitimate and frivolous nondisclosure orders and subpoenas threaten Members of Congress by imposing undue legal scrutiny for fulfilling their constitutional duties,” the articles read.

Other co-sponsors of the articles include GOP Reps. Andy Fine, Fla.; Chip Roy, Texas; Byron Donalds, Fla.; Lauren Boebert, Colo.; Anna Paulina Luna, Fla.; Keith Self, Texas; Marlin Stutzman, Ind.; Eli Crane, Ariz.; Andy Ogles, Tenn.; Mike Collins, Ga.; and Andy Biggs, Ariz.

The articles must first be considered by congressional committees, like the House Judiciary Committee, which may investigate and vote on whether to recommend impeachment.

If approved, the articles would then be passed to the House floor, where a simple majority is needed to impeach. By contrast, conviction and removal require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

If impeached, Boasberg would join a small group of just 15 federal judges who have faced similar action, only eight of whom were convicted and removed from office.

Boasberg, appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2013, has played a major role in judicial blockades against several Trump administration policies.