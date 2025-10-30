Thursday, October 30, 2025

Ted Cruz’s Phone Records Subpoenaed by Jack Smith

'That is utterly without basis in fact...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / PHOTO: Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Special Counsel Jack Smith unsuccessfully subpoenaed the phone records of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as part of his unprecedented effort to target allies of President Donald Trump after the 2020 election. 

The subpoena targeted Cruz’s phone provider, AT&T, which refused to comply with the order over concerns that the records were protected under the Speech and Debate Clause in Article I of the Constitution. 

AT&T tried to alert the senator to the demand, which was blocked by U.S. Judge James Boasberg, the controversial Obama-appointed judge behind orders blocking several Trump policies. 

Cruz blasted the ruling at a press conference on Wednesday, saying Boasberg justified the gag order on purported “reasonable grounds” that Cruz would have destroyed evidence. 

“That is utterly without basis in fact. There was no evidence to support that,” Cruz said, arguing that any prosecutor who said otherwise would have perjured himself. “There is precisely zero evidence to conclude that I am likely to destroy or tamper with evidence or to intimidate potential witnesses.”  

Cruz is now demanding Boasberg’s impeachment over the controversial subpoena, first reported by Axios on Oct. 20.  

The subpoena sought phone records from Cruz’s congressional office from Jan.  to Jan. 7, 2021, including detailed “records for inbound and outbound calls, text messages, direct connect, and voicemail messages.” 

Senate investigators are demanding that Smith appear for a transcribed interview over his anti-Trump probe. The embattled former prosecutor was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the federal probe into Trump’s protest of the 2020 presidential election. 

His probe, preceded by the secret FBI “Arctic Frost” investigation, targeted 430 conservative entities and individuals through 197 subpoenas. Cruz is the latest lawmaker revealed to have been targeted under the Biden administration’s probe. 

Others included GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Tenn.; Ron Johnson, Wis., Bill Hagerty, Tenn.; Josh Hawley, Mo.; Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.; Lindsey Graham, S.C.; Dan Sullivan, Alaska, and Tommy Tuberville, Ala.; and Rep. Mike Kelly, Pa. 

Copyright 2025.
