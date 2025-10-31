Friday, October 31, 2025

Byron Donalds Eyes Impeachment of Obama Judge After GOP Spy Orders

'He needs to lose his seat as a judge...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., suggested Thursday that he would pursue the impeachment of Judge James Boasberg after declassified documents revealed he signed off on the FBI’s surveillance of GOP lawmakers’ phone records. 

Boasberg came under fire after files released by the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month showed he rubber-stamped former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s subpoenas targeting at least nine Republican lawmakers.

Worse, Boasberg signed a gag order blocking AT&T from informing Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, of the subpoena, citing dubious concerns that Cruz might destroy evidence. 

“He needs to lose his seat as a judge,” Donalds said during an interview with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “They need to be called in to Congress. … We’ll do that stuff.”  

In follow-up posts on X, Donalds doubled down, saying Boasberg “must be REMOVED” and that “the American people deserve this.” 

Boasberg, appointed in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama, has become a central figure in the anti-Trump resistance, repeatedly issuing nationwide injunctions to block key Trump policies. 

The subpoenas drew sharp rebuke from targeted lawmakers, including Cruz, who at a press conference minced no words about Boasberg’s actions. 

“I am going to quote from that order James Boasberg signed: ‘The court finds reasonable grounds to believe such disclosure will result in destruction of or tampering of evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses and serious jeopardy to the investigation.’” 

Cruz added that “there is precisely zero evidence” to support Boasberg’s order. 

In addition to Cruz, those targeted included Rep. Mike Kelly, Pa., and Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Tenn.; Ron Johnson, Wis.; Bill Hagerty, Tenn.; Josh Hawley, Mo.; Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.; Lindsey Graham, S.C.; Dan Sullivan, Alaska; and Tommy Tuberville, Ala. 

The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to remove federal judges for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” The House only needs a simple majority to impeach a judge, though the Senate requires a two-thirds majority to try and convict. 

Only 15 judges have been impeached in U.S. history, and just eight of those cases resulted in convictions. 

