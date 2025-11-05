Trump Says SNAP Benefits On Hold Until Government Reopens

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) President Donald Trump said Tuesday that federal food benefits won’t go out until the government reopens, a statement at odds with what his administration has said publicly and told federal judges who ordered the government to use emergency funds to keep benefits flowing.

Trump made the comments on social media. The president also criticized the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps about 40 million Americans each month. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget.

“SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly ‘handed’ to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!,” Trump wrote.

Trump signed the post with his initials, adding to the confusion around funding for the program amid a partial government shutdown.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday afternoon that the administration will abide by all court orders. She said the quickest way to get full funding for SNAP was for Congress to fund the government. She said Trump didn’t want to deplete emergency funds for the program.

“The recipients of these SNAP benefits need to understand it’s going to take some time to receive this money, because the Democrats have forced the administration into a very untenable position,” Leavitt said.

Despite previously denying it had the legal authority to do so, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that it will use emergency funds to partially cover SNAP benefits for the month of November. Two judges ordered the Trump administration last week to use reserve funds.

USDA says it only has enough emergency funds, roughly $4.6 billion, to cover 50% of November benefits. It will not tap other contingency funds, which historically have been used during events like natural disasters while the government is open.

In fiscal year 2024, SNAP served an average of 41.7 million participants per month. Federal SNAP spending totaled $99.8 billion and benefits averaged $187.20 per participant per month, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service.

Historically, SNAP use expands when the economy is down and declines when conditions improve, according to the ERS.

“Because SNAP is an entitlement program and benefits are means-tested, the program provides assistance to more low-income households during an economic downturn or recession and to fewer households during an economic expansion, serving as an automatic stabilizer to the economy,” it noted. “Historically, SNAP spending and the participation rate tend to track the unemployment rate and the poverty rate.”

A congressional funding lapse on Oct. 1 prompted what has since become the longest-ever partial shutdown of the federal government. Both parties have blamed the other on the lapse in appropriations.