Trump Doubles Biden’s Infamous $25M Fundraiser with Smash Record $50.5M

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee announced that they raised over $50.5 million over the weekend at a Palm Beach dinner.

Such a high figure marks the highest fundraising record in history for any political candidate, the RNC declared in a press release published Saturday evening.

The achievement of $50 million comes after President Joe Biden, with the assistance of former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, raised over $25 million in a lavish event filled with celebrities in New York City.

Donald Trump hailed the $50.5 million fundraiser in a statement published on Truth Social, calling it the “Biggest night in Fund Raising of ALL TIME!!!”

Trump campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles echoed the former president’s remarks in a statement.

“Tonight will be an incredible night for President Trump and the Republican Party, raising an astounding $50.5 million,” they said. “It’s clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation, and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5.”

🤝 MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/f5ONiEQac2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2024

The fundraiser, titled “Inaugural Leadership Dinner,” featured Republican donors and was led by hedge-fund manager John Paulson, according to Axios.

Among those in attendance were former First Lady Melania Trump and former Republican candidates Sen. Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump (who recently assumed the position at the RNC after Ronna McDaniel’s resignation) praised the historic feat in a Saturday evening statement.

“The success of tonight’s event is proving what we already know: Americans are fed up with Biden’s record of failure, from the open southern border and sky-high inflation to the migrant crime crisis that has made everyone less safe,” they declared.

In their remarks, Whatley and Lara Trump emphasized that the Republican Party is rallying behind Donald Trump’s election bid ahead of the 2024 general election.

“Americans are lining up to join our movement and retire Crooked Joe Biden once and for all,” they continued.