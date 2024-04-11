Quantcast
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Democrats in Ariz. House Hijack Session to Protest Pro-Life Ruling

'Blood on your hands! Blood on your hands! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Arizona State Rep. Matt Gress, R, speaks to reporters on the House floor at the Capitol, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother's life is at stake. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democratic members of the Arizona House of Representatives wreaked havoc during a congressional session to protest a state Supreme Court decision that effectively bans abortions. 

“Shame! Shame!” Democrats shouted, directing their anger toward Republicans. “Blood on your hands! Blood on your hands!” they added, prompting Republicans to leave the House floor.

Amid the chaos, a woman attempted to plea with the hecklers, saying, “Point of order. Point of order.”

According to reports from several media outlets, the protest erupted after Republicans halted a discussion on proposed legislation seeking to repeal an 1864 law that protects the right to life of unborn babies.  

The law is making headlines following a ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court. 

Earlier this week, the state’s supreme court nullified the state’s 15-week abortion ban, deeming it invalid as it relied on the now-overturned Roe v. Wade case, which in 1973 established a constitutional right to abortion. 

With Roe now overturned, the Arizona court struck down the law and essentially ruled that the state’s 1864 code, which argues abortions are permitted only when “it is necessary to save” a woman’s life, prevails.

Former President Donald Trump is among those who agreed that the state judges may have gone “too far” in their ruling. 

“That’ll be straightened out, and as you know it’s all about states’ rights,” Trump said outside an Atlanta airport, where he was attending a fundraiser in Georgia.

Trump’s opposition to the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision came after he declared he would not support a nationwide abortion ban. His decision drew the ire of some pro-life conservatives who argue that abortion should be outright illegal.

Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is one of those critics of Trump’s campaign pledge. In response, Trump did not hold back. 

“I blame myself for Lindsey Graham, because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

In another post, Trump said that Graham was doing a disservice to the Republican Party by endorsing what he deemed to be too restrictive abortion laws. “The Democrats are thrilled with Lindsey, because they want this issue to simmer for as long a period of time as possible,” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post. 

Trump’s warning comes as Democrats weaponize the issue of abortion to gain campaign momentum, particularly as President Joe Biden faces a rocky re-election campaign.

Black Americans Stun Trump w/ Massive Show of Support in Ga.

