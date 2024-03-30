Quantcast
Saturday, March 30, 2024

Hundreds of Anti-Israel Protesters Call Biden ‘War Criminal’ in NYC

'Genocide Joe has got to go!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
With the U.S. Capitol n the background thousands of anti-war activists rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking to cease fire in Gaza, at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters descended on Radio City Music Hall on March 28, 2024, ahead of Joe Biden’s campaign fundraiser as part of a “Flood Manhattan for Gaza” demonstration.

The angry demonstrators surrounded the iconic venue on Sixth Avenue, where Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined Biden for the fundraiser that included a discussion that was moderated by CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert, according to the New York Post.

“Free, free Palestine!” the group chanted, with a line of NYPD officers watching them and standing behind barricades that were placed outside the theater.

Other protesters yelled “F*** Joe Biden” and “Genocide Joe has got to go!” over the sounds of drums pounding.

Many protesters waved Palestinian flags while others held signs denouncing Biden and the Democratic Party as “war criminals.” Among other signs that were seen at the protest was “End all US aid to Israel.”

The news source reported that at least one demonstrator had been arrested for disorderly conduct by 8 p.m. on the day of the protest.

Biden’s campaign reported that $25 million was raised for Biden in his reelection campaign at the fundraiser — setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event.

A Democrat who is familiar with the planning of the event said that more than 5,000 people paid between $225 and $500,000 to attend the event. The Post’s source also reported that even streaming the event online cost $25.

The people willing to waste the most of their hard-earned money spent the most time with three of the Democrats: a photo with all three cost $100,000. Wasting $250,000 earned donors access to one reception and $500,000 got them into an even more exclusive gathering.

Jill Biden and “DJ D-Nice” also hosted an after-party at Radio City Music Hall with 500 guests.

Beginning at noon on March 28, 2024, the NYPD shut down 49th, 50th and 51st streets to traffic between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenues outside of the iconic venue.
