Bill Barr Offers Rare Defense of Trump Amid Stormy Daniels Trial

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Attorney General Bill Barr didn’t hold back when sharing his views on what he termed the “abomination” Manhattan criminal trial involving his former boss, Donald Trump.

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News’s America Reports, Barr criticized the case as “obviously political” and asserted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was mistaken on the law.

Barr’s comments came in response to co-host Dana Perino’s question, “I know you think the prosecution seems farfetched. … Your thoughts as to how this is going now that it is underway and what you think about it?”

To this, Barr replied, “I’ve said from the beginning this case is an abomination, it’s obviously political. Seven years after he pays hush money to try to come up with this case.”

Barr elaborated that Bragg’s legal justification for the charges was questionable. “It’s not only farfetched,” he said. “They are trying to predicate it on a federal crime which wasn’t prosecuted. They are wrong about it. This was not a campaign contribution. They are just wrong on the law.”

The former attorney general, who has not communicated with Trump since their fallout during the certification of the 2020 presidential election, asserted that the case poses a threat to the nation,

“To me, this shows that the real threat to liberty,” Barr continued. “The real threat to our system, are the excesses of the progressive left. They are perverting the system of justice and that’s where the danger lies. The corruption and subversion of our institutions by the left.”

During the interview, co-host Bill Hemmer asked whether Barr would endorse Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election, to which Barr replied affirmatively.

“I’ve said all along, given two bad choices it is my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country and in my mind that’s—I will support the Republican ticket,” Barr concluded. “The real danger to democracy as I say is the progressive agenda and while Trump — I said Trump may be playing Russian roulette, but a continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide in my opinion.”