Sen. Kennedy Grills Garland for Allowing Hunter’s Statute Limitations Lapse

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Attorney General Merrick Garland faced intense scrutiny Wednesday from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., regarding the expiration of the statute of limitations concerning alleged tax mishaps involving Hunter Biden in 2014.

Kennedy’s questions likely referred to IRS whistleblower testimony suggesting that the DOJ might have deliberately delayed the investigation into Hunter Biden to allow the statute of limitations to expire.

“Mr. Hunter Biden failed to pay taxes on $1 million in 2014 and 2015, and he claimed deductions for personal expenses when he did file,” Kennedy began, emphasizing that the expenses included payments for escorts, visits to sex clubs, pornography, a Lamborghini and strip clubs.

“Why did the Department of Justice let the statute of limitations run as? So you can’t prosecute?” Kennedy asked Garland, who appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

In response, Garland claimed: “As you well know Senator that investigation is being conducted by Mr. Weiss who was appointed by President Trump to be the U.S. attorney in Delaware.”

Garland alleged that most of the investigation was carried out during the Trump administration. “Mr. Weiss has continued his investigations it’s now a special counsel. He will issue a report which will explain,” he continued.

At this point, Kennedy interjected, questioning, “Are you saying it’s Trump’s fault?”

Garland clarified, “No, I don’t know whether there’s fault or not. Mr. Weiss will explain this in his report.”

Unsatisfied with Garland’s response, Kennedy reiterated his concerns about whether the DOJ deliberately allowed the statute of limitations to expire.

Garland replied: “I’m not going to comment on decisions made in a pending investigation. In the end, Mr. Weiss will issue a report. I will provide the report to Congress you’ll be able to question Mr. Weiss as to his reasoning and he will be able to defend his reasoning.”

Weiss was appointed as U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware by former President Donald Trump in 2018, based on the recommendation of Delaware senators.

Currently, Weiss is prosecuting criminal charges against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, relating to alleged tax evasion and an illegal gun purchase. Weiss’s handling of the investigation nearly concluded with what many criticized as a “sweetheart deal,” characterized by intricate details that lacked clarity.

The presiding judge scrutinized the plea agreement and its potential grant of immunity for other crimes that Hunter Biden may have committed. This scrutiny led to the dissolution of the case, prompting Weiss to seek special counsel designation from Garland. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty.