Thursday, February 22, 2024

Biden’s Abandoned Dog Attacked Secret Service Agents 24 Times

'This is not normal...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Champ is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President President Joe Biden announced Saturday, June 19, that Champ, the family’s elder dog, passed away at “peacefully at home” at 13 years old. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden allowed his infamous dog, Commander Biden, to bite Secret Service agents a staggering total of 24 times before expelling him from the White House grounds last year, according to recently revealed documents.

The newly disclosed total tally of incidents did not include previously reported bites, as CNN noted after the release of documents through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The files unveil that the dog menaced White House personnel, instilling fear of potential attacks by Biden’s dog and likely reigning concerns of permissiveness at the Biden White House.

“The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room,” a Secret Service agent wrote in a June 2023 email. The same agent, as reported by CNN, urged others to be “creative to ensure” their safety. 

In October 2022, a Secret Service technician reportedly expressed concerns that other staff members were “worried about the family pets behavior escalating and that … something worse was going to happen to others.”

Biden eventually expelled the dog in 2023 amid accusations that the enraged president had physically abused the dog. In October 2023, a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden confirmed that Commander no longer resided at the people’s house. 

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” the spokesperson claimed at the time, adding that the Bidens were “grateful” for the Secret Service’s patience. 

Commander’s aggressive acts followed the expulsion of Biden’s first dog, Major, from the White House, who attacked Secret Service agents on eight consecutive days. 

Dr. Robert Malone, a known vaccine critic, assessed the dogs’ behavior and attributed the violence to potential owner abuse.

“This is not normal,” Malone said on Twitter. “Dogs that bite without warning is usually because fear aggression. … Fear aggression is often caused by abuse (for instance, a dog getting physically punished or mistreated).”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
