Names of Alleged Chiefs Parade Killers Released after Cover-Up Criticism

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Officials on Tuesday released the names of two alleged mass-shooters who terrorized the Kansas City Chiefs’ Feb. 14 Super Bowl victory parade killing one person and hospitalizing 22 others.

Dominic Miller, 18, and Lyndell Mays, 23, were each charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the New York Post.

The relationship between the two suspects remains unknown, although some reports indicated that the shootings may have been gang-related.

“A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with now regard for thousands of other individuals in the area,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

It was also unclear how Miller and Mays obtained their weapons—a question that has become reflexive for leftists trying to capitalize on such crises.

Without knowing whether the assailants had obtained their weapons legally or illegally—and thus, whether the issue was a lack of legislation or the failure to enforce existing legislation—President Joe Biden issued a statement after the tragedy suggesting more regulation was the answer.

BREAKING: President Biden releases statement on today's Chiefs parade shooting: 'For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul.' pic.twitter.com/KyVH7vFRqv — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) February 15, 2024

“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting,” he claimed. “What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?”

As details about the case unfolded, however, leftist media quickly grew mum, leading members of the public to conclude—accurately—that it the shooting did not fit a narrative that was conducive to the Democrat agenda.

Instead, the silence of media and law-enforcement officials on the matter became glaringly obvious.

For nearly a week, Kansas City police refused to release the names of Miller and May, reportedly because they were “under 18.”

It remains unclear what the actual reason was for suppressing the names of the two adult men.

However, many suggested that the assailants’ race had something to do with it, including right-wing provocateur Ann Coulter, who proffered her theory during an appearance Friday on Real Time With Bill Maher.

“If it were a white male shooting, we’d know,” she argued.

The leftist host, in turn, ridiculed her for having “special powers.”

Ann Coulter stuns the Bill Maher crowd with a simple heuristic: "If it were a white male shooting, we'd know."

Maher: "We don't know who did this shooting. The Superbowl shooting"

Coulter: "If it were a white man shooting, we'd know."

Maher: "You think they're repressing that… pic.twitter.com/qbE27hU5QD — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 17, 2024

As outrage over the cover-up built online, Kyle Rittenhouse—who, at the age of 17 faced torment at the hands of government officials after acting in self-defense at the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin—weighed in.

“I am trying to comprehend why the government was quick to reveal my name after I defended myself, but they still haven’t released the names of the Kansas City shooters,” he said in a Twitter post early Tuesday, prior to the release of the names.

I am trying to comprehend why the government was quick to reveal my name after I defended myself, but they still haven’t released the names of the Kansas City shooters. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) February 20, 2024

Other Twitter users pointed to the unforgiving treatment of other young conservatives such as Nick Sandmann, Jaiden Rodriguez and Holden Armenta, all of whom were doxxed and tried in the court of public opinion even though they hadn’t broken any laws.

Don’t forget Jaiden Rodriguez. Only 12 years old. https://t.co/Jbqwx1WR0j — TiredofTyranny061 (@homesteader1000) February 20, 2024

Sandmann was only 16 years old when his confrontation with Native-American activist Nathan Phillips took place during a March for Life event on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall, where the Kentucky teen was on a field trip with his school. The viral video of the confrontation launching a deluge of inappropriate accusations against the MAGA-hat wearing minor by mainstream media news networks and prominent politicians, some of whom he later sued for defamation.

Administrators at a Colorado school last August were forced to backpedal after expelling the 12-year-old Rodriguez for refusing to remove the Gadsden Flag patch on his backpack. The incident went viral, and Rodriguez also caught a fair amount of flack from the mainstream media for allegedly being a racist, right-wing radical.

And Armenta, a 9-year-old Chiefs fan who went dressed to a game as the team mascot with his face painted in team colors, was accused of wearing blackface by a reporter who deceptively concealed the fact that the other side of his face was painted red.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.