Biden, Who Swore He Was Fit for Another Term, Butchers America’s Name

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Joe Biden resurfaced on Friday and stumbled through his remarks once again, months after insisting he was fit to serve another term and not too long after announcing he had stage IV cancer. 

The 83-year-old former president mangled the country’s name as “Amerigotit” while delivering a 20-minute speech at a conference hosted by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute. 

The gaffe occurred specifically as Biden claimed that the Democrats could emerge from the “many crises caused by this administration.” 

He said, “But we just have to get up. As long as we keep the faith, some hope and get back up and remember who in the hell we are — we are the United States of Amerigotit.”  

“That’s who we are. We are the US,” he added. 

Biden appeared at the event to receive the Chris Abele Impact Award, which praised his purported record on “inclusivity” during his four years in the White House. 

In addition to the gaffes, Biden resorted to familiar smears against the Republican Party, accusing them of using “people’s basic identity” as a “political football.” 

“They’re trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister,” Biden claimed without offering evidence.  

“But folks, it’s not really about anything that’s all that complicated. At its core, it’s about giving every American an opportunity to be treated with the basic decency, dignity and respect they all deserve,” he added. 

Nowhere in his speech did Biden acknowledge the openly gay men serving in the Trump administration, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell. 

Trump has also appointed several other gay men to high-level posts. Charles Moran serves as a senior Energy Department official, Jacob Helberg is undersecretary of state, Bill White was appointed ambassador to Belgium and Art Fisher was named ambassador to Austria. 

In addition, Trump has long embraced support from “Gays for Trump” groups and affiliated movements throughout his presidential campaigns. 

