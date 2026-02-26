Thursday, February 26, 2026

Ex-Pennsylvania Cop Accused of Child Rape Fatally Shot by Police

'When they confronted him, Collier fired at the officers, who returned fire, fatally wounding Collier...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
First responders work the scene after several people were injured during a shooting involving police officers on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in North Codorus, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(Headline USAA former Pennsylvania police officer charged with sexually assaulting two young girls more than two decades ago was killed early Wednesday during a gunfire exchange with police who recognized his vehicle and confronted him, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Francis Connell Collier, 38, who resigned in December from the Morton Police Department in suburban Philadelphia after being placed on leave because of the investigation, was fatally shot at 3:48 a.m. in Bala Cynwyd, near his home.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Delaware County accused Collier of child rape, endangering the welfare of children and related sex offenses. The victims were under the age of 13 at the time.

Collier failed a polygraph in early December and told a detective afterward “that he ‘never intentionally touched the girls inappropriately,’” police wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Lower Merion Township officers on patrol knew Collier was facing criminal charges and saw him returning to his car, Steele said in a release.

“When they confronted him, Collier fired at the officers, who returned fire, fatally wounding Collier,” Steele said.

Morton police said Collier was put on unpaid administrative leave when prosecutors informed the department of the investigation in December. He resigned on Dec. 19, the department said in the statement posted online.

The affidavit says the two victims had seen social media photos of Collier with children and were both concerned to learn he was a member of a child abuse task force.

“The Morton Police Department is deeply troubled by the serious allegations against a former officer,” the department’s statement read. “The conduct described in the charges is profoundly disturbing and wholly inconsistent with the standards and values expected of those who serve our community.”

Collier did not have a defense lawyer on file, according to court officials.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
A Sequel to 2008 in the Making
Next article
Biden FBI Seized Susie Wiles and Kash Patel’s Phone Records

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com