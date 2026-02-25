Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Third Time’s A Charm? Kamala ‘Might’ Run for President Yet Again

'I might...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: Peralta Colleges via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Kamala Harris might not be done running for president yet again.

Harris, the former vice president and twice-failed presidential candidate, offered her clearest signal yet that she may attempt a third White House bid in 2028. 

Speaking with podcast host Sharon McMahon on Monday, Harris said she “might” still be considering running again.

“I haven’t decided,” Harris told McMahon. 

“You’re still thinking about it?” McMahon pressed in a friendly follow-up. 

“I might,” Harris replied. 

McMahon then said she came away with the impression that Harris might be considering another presidential campaign after reading her latest book. 

Harris rejected that interpretation, insisting the book centers on the events of 2024 and was not meant to signal a third bid. 

“No, the book is about a specific period in time,” Harris said, referring to 107 Days, her account of the limited time she ran after inheriting the nomination. 

She added, “There was no agenda beyond what we’ve discussed already, which is just sharing with people, the reality of the experience, and hopefully allowing people to see something of themselves in it, in a way that … when it comes time for them to read it, might see themselves in and know what they can do and that they could do it.” 

While Harris declined to say that she’s running for office again, she has long flirted with that idea after President Donald Trump defeated her in 2024. 

However, a potential White House bid would not come without significant scrutiny. 

If she enters the race, Harris would face mounting questions about the cover-up of her boss Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and what she knew of the president’s abilities at the time. 

Her past campaigns offer little momentum heading into another race. 

She first ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 but exited the race well before voting began.

Harris ran for the White House again in 2024, after Biden initially ran and then exited the race amid widespread questions about his ability to govern.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Antifa Terror Trial Begins in Texas
Next article
AOC Rolls Out New Accent in Spanish Pre-K Ad 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com