Third Time’s A Charm? Kamala ‘Might’ Run for President Yet Again

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Kamala Harris might not be done running for president yet again.

Harris, the former vice president and twice-failed presidential candidate, offered her clearest signal yet that she may attempt a third White House bid in 2028.

Speaking with podcast host Sharon McMahon on Monday, Harris said she “might” still be considering running again.

“I haven’t decided,” Harris told McMahon.

“You’re still thinking about it?” McMahon pressed in a friendly follow-up.

“I might,” Harris replied.

🚨 LMAO! Kamala Harris just announced she is considering a run for President AGAIN in 2028 PLEASE do it, Kamala! Kamala vs. AOC vs. Newsom would be an absolute CLOWNSHOW! 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/gpnoD1Vpha — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 24, 2026

McMahon then said she came away with the impression that Harris might be considering another presidential campaign after reading her latest book.

Harris rejected that interpretation, insisting the book centers on the events of 2024 and was not meant to signal a third bid.

“No, the book is about a specific period in time,” Harris said, referring to 107 Days, her account of the limited time she ran after inheriting the nomination.

She added, “There was no agenda beyond what we’ve discussed already, which is just sharing with people, the reality of the experience, and hopefully allowing people to see something of themselves in it, in a way that … when it comes time for them to read it, might see themselves in and know what they can do and that they could do it.”

While Harris declined to say that she’s running for office again, she has long flirted with that idea after President Donald Trump defeated her in 2024.

However, a potential White House bid would not come without significant scrutiny.

If she enters the race, Harris would face mounting questions about the cover-up of her boss Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and what she knew of the president’s abilities at the time.

Her past campaigns offer little momentum heading into another race.

She first ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 but exited the race well before voting began.

Harris ran for the White House again in 2024, after Biden initially ran and then exited the race amid widespread questions about his ability to govern.