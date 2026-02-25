Wednesday, February 25, 2026

AOC Rolls Out New Accent in Spanish Pre-K Ad 

Even in this short ad, Ocasio-Cortez struggled with basic Spanish pronunciation...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confronts heckers after refusing to call the war in Gaza a 'genocide.' / IMAGE: @FreedomNTV via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced her latest accent Monday in a new ad with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. This one, however, appears to be real. 

Ocasio-Cortez, who has long branded herself as a proud Latina of Puerto Rican descent, could not shake her English accent while urging immigrant parents in Spanish to register their children for free pre-K. 

Spanish speakers on X quickly accused her of sounding like a “gringa.” 

The ad opens with Mamdani sharing the cut-off dates for pre-K sign-ups, saying in Spanish, “To give one last push, I decided to recruit a friend.” 

“My Spanish is not the best,” Mamdani admitted as Ocasio-Cortez joined him. 

“Don’t worry, mayor,” she replied, continuing through the ad. 

Even in this short ad, Ocasio-Cortez struggled with basic Spanish pronunciation, particularly words with rolling “Rs.” She said: 

“Si su hijo esta cumpliendo tres cuatro años en el 2026, usted puede registrarlos gratis en el programa kinder-3 o pre-kinder de la ciudad de Nueva York.” 

Her mispronunciation of “tres” and “cuatro” drew mocking responses online, as critics noted a contrast between her self-proclaimed Latina identity and her spoken Spanish. 

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has faced scrutiny over her accents.  

In 2019, she was accused of deploying a Southern accent at the National Action Network Convention.  

In 2024, critics noted a “Southern drawl” while she attacked Trump at the Democratic National Convention.  

At a 2025 rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders, she was again accused of using a “strange” accent. 

Ocasio-Cortez has dismissed such criticism as “code-switching.” On X, she wrote: 

“Folks talking about my voice can step right off. Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech, same. Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up. My Spanish is the same way.” 

