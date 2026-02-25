AOC Rolls Out New Accent in Spanish Pre-K Ad 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced her latest accent Monday in a new ad with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. This one, however, appears to be real.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has long branded herself as a proud Latina of Puerto Rican descent, could not shake her English accent while urging immigrant parents in Spanish to register their children for free pre-K.

Spanish speakers on X quickly accused her of sounding like a “gringa.”

Why can’t American politicians get native speakers to proofread the script of political ads? They always sound like if they were using 2014 Google Translate. https://t.co/E0h6fWniNd — Edgar Beltrán (@edgarjbb_) February 24, 2026

The ad opens with Mamdani sharing the cut-off dates for pre-K sign-ups, saying in Spanish, “To give one last push, I decided to recruit a friend.”

“My Spanish is not the best,” Mamdani admitted as Ocasio-Cortez joined him.

“Don’t worry, mayor,” she replied, continuing through the ad.

Even in this short ad, Ocasio-Cortez struggled with basic Spanish pronunciation, particularly words with rolling “Rs.” She said:

“Si su hijo esta cumpliendo tres o cuatro años en el 2026, usted puede registrarlos gratis en el programa kinder-3 o pre-kinder de la ciudad de Nueva York.”

Her mispronunciation of “tres” and “cuatro” drew mocking responses online, as critics noted a contrast between her self-proclaimed Latina identity and her spoken Spanish.

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has faced scrutiny over her accents.

In 2019, she was accused of deploying a Southern accent at the National Action Network Convention.

In 2024, critics noted a “Southern drawl” while she attacked Trump at the Democratic National Convention.

At a 2025 rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders, she was again accused of using a “strange” accent.

Ocasio-Cortez has dismissed such criticism as “code-switching.” On X, she wrote: