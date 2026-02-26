Thursday, February 26, 2026

Biden FBI Seized Susie Wiles and Kash Patel’s Phone Records

At one point in 2023, the FBI listed to a phone call between Wiles and her attorney...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Trump co-campaign manager Susie Wiles is seen at Nashville International Airport as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden-led FBI seized the phone records of now-Director Kash Patel and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles during the bureau’s probe of President Donald Trump in 2022 and 2023.

Patel revealed the search warrants for his phone records in Thursday remarks to Reuters, saying it serves as yet another example of the Biden administration’s aggressive targeting of Trump allies.

“It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records – along with those of now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles – using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight,” Patel said.

Notably, the “prohibited case” designation is the same reportedly applied to the probe of Hunter Biden.

According to Reuters, the targeting of Patel’s and Wiles’s records was part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation and subsequent prosecution of Trump.

At one point in 2023, the FBI listed to a phone call between Wiles and her attorney. Wiles wasn’t aware the call was being recorded, but the attorney was, according to Reuters.

The targeting of Patel is just the latest example of the FBI’s aggressive and relentless campaign against conservative leaders under the Biden administration.

Documents released by the Senate and House Judiciary Committees show more than 400 conservative and pro-Trump organizations were targeted over four years.

GOP lawmakers were also swept up, with top senators’ phone records seized despite legal protections for congressional communications.

