Sunday, December 7, 2025

Ilhan Omar Dragged into Minnesota’s Massive COVID Fraud Scandal

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAIlhan Omar, the radical left-wing Squad member, has been linked to the massive COVID-19 relief fraud scheme in Minnesota, as some of her inner circle personally profited from the $1 billion scam. 

The fraud involved Somali-owned businesses claiming they provided meals to people in need and then submitting reimbursement forms to the Minnesota government. Federal prosecutors say many of these meals never existed. 

Omar reportedly held parties at Safari Restaurant, one of the businesses implicated in the fraud. She also knew one of Safari’s convicted co-owners and even employed a staffer who pleaded guilty to stealing millions, according to the New York Post. 

The connections extend further.  Omar introduced the 2020 MEALS Act, the legislation that enabled Feeding Our Future to siphon $250 million. This was the largest single-case COVID-19 relief fraud scheme in history, according to the Biden-led DOJ. 

Omar even bragged about the bill in a 2022 tweet. 

“In 2020, we passed the MEALS Act, a bill that authorized school meal waivers that protected access to school meals during the pandemic,” Omar wrote. “We also sponsored legislation to make school meals universal and eliminate all school meal debt. Our work to stop the hunger crisis continues.” 

The scheme thrived amid little to no oversight by the Minnesota government.  

Whistleblowers alleged that the administration of Gov. Tim Walz ignored several red flags, allegedly to avoid upsetting the Somali immigrant community, a key voting bloc. 

The fraud was largely perpetrated by Somali-owned businesses. 

One of Omar’s campaign staffers, Guhaad Hashi Said, pleaded guilty in August to running a fake meal business named Advance Youth Athletic Development. He claimed to have served 5,000 meals a day while pocketing $3.2 million from the Omar-endorsed program. 

Additionally, another Omar staffer, deputy district director Ali Isse, defended Feeding Our Future even after investigators at the Minnesota Department of Education flagged the organization’s invoices as irregular. 

“I’m tired of the MDE thing. How many more do we have to fight against” Isse claimed at a Feeding our Future event. 

Omar denies knowledge of any wrongdoing and has not been accused of committing a crime.  

The scheme has cost taxpayers $1 billion, and critics argue the total losses could be far higher. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden, Who Swore He Was Fit for Another Term, Butchers America’s Name
Next article
Walz Whines About ‘R-Word’ Taunts After Trump Calls Him Out

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com