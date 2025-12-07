Newsweek Editor Pressures Trump to Rebuke Tucker Carlson & Nick Fuentes

(José Niño, Headline USA) Newsweek senior editor Josh Hammer is calling on President Trump and Vice President JD Vance to deliver an Oval Office address condemning Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and what he describes as rising antisemitism in conservative circles.

The controversy centers on Carlson’s October 27, 2025 interview with Fuentes on his podcast. The two-hour conversation garnered over 6 million views on YouTube and, as Headline USA previously reported, has generated backlash from legacy conservative institutions.

During the interview, Fuentes made several controversial statements, including calling himself “a fan” of Joseph Stalin, expressing that America needs to be “pro-White,” and discussing concerns about “organized Jewry in America.” Carlson notably did not push back on these points, which alarmed many mainstream pundits.

Chris Menahan of Information Liberation shared the X/Twitter clip on Thursday featuring Hammer, who is also host of The Josh Hammer Show and author of Israel and Civilization, calling for an Oval Office address condemning Carlson, Fuentes, “Groyperism,” and what he characterizes as “the rise of anti-Semitism” within conservative circles.

Menahan wrote that Hammer “is now demanding President Trump and VP Vance do an address from the Oval Office to ‘condemn’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, ‘Groyperism,’ and ‘the rise of anti-Semitism.'”

In an interview with Jonathan S. Tobin, the editor in chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, Hammer expressed his concerns about Vice President Vance’s engagement with social media. He suggested Vance “spends a good amount of time on Twitter” and might see a “massive anti-Semitic, frankly anti-American constituency” to tap into.

Hammer expressed concern that Vance’s silence on these matters is “not ultimately sustainable,” particularly given that Fuentes has personally attacked Vance in “disgusting terms,” calling him a “fat race traitor” for marrying his Indian wife Usha.

“I would like to see both the vice president and the president say something about this,” Hammer stated. He wants “some sort of Oval Office sit-down, look into the camera, say something” to “condemn in no uncertain terms” Fuentes, Groyperism, and “the rise of antisemitism.”

Hammer clarified his expectations. “I’m not even asking necessarily for JD to say I formally renounced Tucker Carlson. That’s not gonna happen. My expectations are realistic,” he said.

According to a biography on Townhall, Hammer is a constitutional lawyer by training who clerked on a federal appeals court and serves as a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation. He has been one of the most vocal conservative critics of what he sees as an anti-Western turn among certain figures in the MAGA movement.

Hammer has publicly called Tucker Carlson “absolutely anti-Semitic” and believes Carlson has “a deep abhorrence not just of Jewish people, but really of Western civilization itself” during an interview on John Anderson Media.