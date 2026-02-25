Rep. Luna Promises Congressional Hearing on CIA Mind-Control Program

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said on Tuesday that the next hearing of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will focus on “MKUltra”—the secretive CIA mind-control program thought to have been aimed at creating Manchurian Candidate-like assassins.

Luna’s announcement on Twitter/X was in response to a Daily Mail story about declassified CIA files, which reportedly reveal a “blueprint to manipulate Americans’ minds through covert drugging with vaccines.”

I think our next task force hearing will be on MK Ultra. https://t.co/wuDJ8kgbjt — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 24, 2026

“Internal CIA memos suggest that the agency feared enemy nations had developed ways to control human thoughts and behavior, prompting it to explore its own capabilities,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The declassified document reveals the depth of this research, emphasizing the need to study ‘which drugs are best suited for direct use on subjects, such as amytal and pentothal, and which are best for indirect or long-term approaches.’”

MKUltra was revealed in the 1970s by congressional committees investigating FBI and CIA malfeasance, but thousands of documents about the program were destroyed before they could be made public—leaving the full scope of MKUltra a mystery.

Some 70 years after the CIA conducted secret brainwashing experiments on unsuspecting, innocent civilians—including some that involved the use of dangerous, psychotropic drugs like LSD—as part of the program, victims in Canada are still trying to obtain justice. The lawsuit in Canada, which was ongoing as of last year, stemmed from CIA-sponsored experiments that took place at Montreal’s Allan Memorial Institute under psychiatrist Donald Ewen Cameron.

Court records from the lawsuit describe Dr. Cameron’s “Montreal Experiments” as consisting of extreme mind-control brainwashing experimentation on “unwitting” patients by methods of such as drug-induced comas, intensive electroconvulsive therapy, “psychic driving,” sensory deprivation, and the administration of a cocktail of drugs to suppress nerve functionality and activation.

Historian Wendy Painting provided more details about Dr. Cameron’s experiments in her book, Aberration in the Heartland of the Real, showing that the Canadian doctor was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and the CIA-front organization Human Ecology Fund at Cornell University.

“His subjects consisted mostly of depressed homemakers that checked in for nerves and anxiety; for which they received large doses or LSD, Thorazine, Seconal, and high-voltage electroshocks, as Cameron sought to obliterate their memories and fully regress them into infantile states,” Painting wrote.

“Afterwards, Cameron placed them in sensory isolation rooms, keeping them in drug-induced comas for months at a time, all the while playing nonstop recorded messages as a way of reprogramming their underlying personality structures, in a process Cameron called ‘psychic driving,’” she added.

In 1992, the Canadian government reportedly offered compensation payments of C$100,000 (US$78,000) to 77 former patients of the institute who had been reduced to a childlike state.

A date for Rep. Luna’s promised hearing has yet to be announced.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.