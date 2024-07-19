Biden Recruits 1,400 Black Women for Support, a Day after Racist Gaffe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Over 1,400 black women condemned the Democratic Party’s efforts to coerce President Joe Biden to quit the 2024 race, despite millions of Democratic primary voters selecting him as their nominee.

In a one-page letter addressed to the “Democratic Party Leadership,” the women, including former politicians, party officials and Biden’s former staffers, decried the lack of unity behind their scandal-plagued president.

“The suggestion that any candidate who won their primary should simply step aside because victory appears difficult at the moment is disrespectful to the voters, unjust and undemocratic,” the women wrote.

The letter appeared to throw a lifeline to Biden, who is currently facing mounting calls to step down from the race. Black women are a strong voting bloc for Biden, despite his years-long history of making offensive remarks about black Americans.

On Wednesday, Biden forgot the name of his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and disturbingly referred to him as “the black man” while bragging about Austin’s race.

BIDEN: "Look at the heat I'm getting because I, I named a, uh, the, uh, secretary of defense — the black man" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/PJYzDznpIV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

It isn’t immediately clear who led the letter, but a Headline USA review found some of Biden’s campaign staffers among the signees, including Natalie Shorter a self-proclaimed regional political director for the Biden campaign.

It is also signed by former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, former Biden official and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile.

Brazile did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comment about who led the effort behind the letter.

I joined over 1,400 Black women in a letter of support for Biden, condemn lack of Democratic unity https://t.co/DEB4VIdHQh — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 18, 2024

The Biden campaign is actively working to quell efforts from within his own party to replace him as their nominee.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., once a staunch Biden defender, became the latest lawmaker to call on Biden to step down. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is also making calls to find a way to force Biden out.

Addressing these efforts, the black Democratic leaders wrote, “Now is the time for the Democratic Party to stop the attacks against their own presidential nominee that ‘we the people’ voted for and focus on defeating the real threat to our democracy and that is Donald Trump.”