Quantcast
Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Biden Reveals COVID Diagnosis after Hinting at Medical-Related Exit

'He felt okay for his first event of the day...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden takes off his mask. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 following a campaign event in Nevada, the White House announced on Wednesday afternoon. 

Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and will self-isolate at his home in Delaware, where he is expected to “carry out the full duties of the office,” claimed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. 

The statement was accompanied by a note from an unnamed doctor, who reported that Biden presented symptoms of a runny nose, a non-productive cough and general malaise. The White House boasted that Biden is vaccinated and boosted in the same statement. 

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the doctor wrote.

Biden’s COVID diagnosis came a day after he attended a campaign rally in Las Vegas, where he made several demonstrably false statements and committed multiple gaffes—something typical of his campaign.

During the rally, Biden lost his train of thought more than once, abruptly cutting his sentences with “anyway.” He also misread his teleprompter, claiming corporate-owned housing can’t raise rent more than “$55” when he meant to say more than 5 percent. 

Biden’s COVID diagnosis coincided with his statement that he would only quit the 2024 race if a doctor recommended it. 

“If there had some medical condition that emerged, if the doctors came to me and said you got this problem, that problem,” the 81-year-old president stated during an interview with BET News. 

In a separate interview, Biden claimed that only the “lord almighty” would force him out of the race. Despite this, 19 members of the House and one senator have called on Biden to withdraw. 

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., once a staunch Biden ally, is the most recent lawmaker to join this list. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is reportedly making calls regarding potential plans to remove the president from the Democratic ticket. 

Fueling Democrats’ concerns are suggestions that Biden is on his way out as a one-term president, paving the way for President Donald Trump to make a massive return to the White House. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-Biden Comms Director: Dems Need to ‘Turn Their Fire’ on Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com