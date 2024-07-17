Biden Reveals COVID Diagnosis after Hinting at Medical-Related Exit

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 following a campaign event in Nevada, the White House announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and will self-isolate at his home in Delaware, where he is expected to “carry out the full duties of the office,” claimed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The statement was accompanied by a note from an unnamed doctor, who reported that Biden presented symptoms of a runny nose, a non-productive cough and general malaise. The White House boasted that Biden is vaccinated and boosted in the same statement.

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the doctor wrote.

Biden’s COVID diagnosis came a day after he attended a campaign rally in Las Vegas, where he made several demonstrably false statements and committed multiple gaffes—something typical of his campaign.

President Biden slowly ascends the steps to Air Force One in Las Vegas after testing positive for COVID.pic.twitter.com/gRFqa6iq3G — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 17, 2024

During the rally, Biden lost his train of thought more than once, abruptly cutting his sentences with “anyway.” He also misread his teleprompter, claiming corporate-owned housing can’t raise rent more than “$55” when he meant to say more than 5 percent.

BIDEN: "And guess what? Save billions of tons of because of, of pollution, because people, uhwhenuhh, all the studies show, when you get from point A to point B in a train or a vehicle at the same distance you take the train." pic.twitter.com/1yAzSGqTfq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2024

Biden’s COVID diagnosis coincided with his statement that he would only quit the 2024 race if a doctor recommended it.

“If there had some medical condition that emerged, if the doctors came to me and said you got this problem, that problem,” the 81-year-old president stated during an interview with BET News.

In a separate interview, Biden claimed that only the “lord almighty” would force him out of the race. Despite this, 19 members of the House and one senator have called on Biden to withdraw.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., once a staunch Biden ally, is the most recent lawmaker to join this list. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is reportedly making calls regarding potential plans to remove the president from the Democratic ticket.

Fueling Democrats’ concerns are suggestions that Biden is on his way out as a one-term president, paving the way for President Donald Trump to make a massive return to the White House.