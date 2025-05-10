Saturday, May 10, 2025

Authorities Arrest over 100 People on Tennessee Roads in Support of Trump’s Deportations

Illegals in Eagle Pass
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing, in Eagle Pass, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAMore than 100 people have been taken into custody by federal immigration officials in a joint operation with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The operation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a reminder of how local and state law enforcement jurisdictions are critical to President Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportations. Last week, Florida officials touted a joint operation with ICE that resulted in 1,120 immigration arrests.

Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a law creating a division of immigration enforcement with the state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which includes the Highway Patrol. He is one of a number of Republican officials pledging to use state resources to carry out Trump’s plans.

Meanwhile, city officials in the Democratic stronghold of Nashville have disavowed involvement and been critical of the arrests. Nashville Law Director Wally Dietz said the state-federal operation, which began May 3, caught everyone in city government by surprise.

Responding to concerns about Nashville police presence outside an ICE office, Dietz said Wednesday that the city “routinely receives requests for extra patrols for a variety of reasons and responds to the extent resources are available.” He said he didn’t know who was detained and that, when he requested more information from the Highway Patrol, he was told to file a public records request.

The Highway Patrol said Friday that it made 588 stops in the joint operation with ICE, which took custody of 103 under investigation for immigration violations.

The stops “led to the recovery of illegal drugs and firearms — taking dangerous elements off the street and making Tennessee safer,” the Highway Patrol said. One person was wanted in a killing in El Salvador.

The Highway Patrol said stops are based solely on driver behavior. “We do not enter neighborhoods or stop vehicles based on who someone is — we stop based on what they do behind the wheel,” it said.

About 9% of the Nashville metropolitan area population of about 2 million are immigrants, with many from Mexico and Honduras, according to the Migration Policy Institute’s analysis of census data. The city also has a large Kurdish population living alongside refugees from Sudan, Myanmar and other countries.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

