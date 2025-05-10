One Last Biden Grift? $30 Million Book Deal Reportedly in the Works

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Joe Biden’s reputation rehab tour may soon include a massive payday.

The disgraced former president is reportedly eyeing a multi-million-dollar book deal alongside his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden, fresh off defending his scandal-plagued legacy on the leftist show The View, is already drafting a solo book out of his Delaware home and Washington office. This book would be about his White House years.

However, the second book would be a joint piece of writing and could be contingent on Jill signing on. Her words could be worth $15 million on their own, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

“She could write a very explosive book if she wanted to,” a former White House aide said in an interview with the Mail.

As reported by the outlet, publishers will demand behind-the-scenes details from Jill, including her account of Biden’s cognitive decline and his embarrassing debate performance against President Donald Trump.

But such a condition could be problematic for Jill.

“Jill Biden is her husband’s biggest defender, and, while a book of her own would allow her to shape the family narrative on a tour to promote it, she would be grilled about reports she covered up his decline,” the Mail reported.

“Any publisher would want all the behind-the-scenes details, particularly for a seven-figure deal,” the outlet added.

Another angle could be for Jill to unload on the Democratic figures who mounted what Republicans have described as a “coup d’état” to force Biden out of the 2024 presidential election in exchange for a much younger candidate.

The book would target actor George Clooney, former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, all of whom urged Biden to exit the race.

The Mail’s scoop comes as Hunter Biden finds himself $15 million in debt following legal fees in his criminal cases.

“Given the financial state that her son is in and the lack of interest in paid speaking engagements for both of them, they could be forced to think twice about her personal and specific they get in their books,” a former Biden aide stated.