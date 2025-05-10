Friday, May 9, 2025

One Last Biden Grift? $30 Million Book Deal Reportedly in the Works

'She could write a very explosive book if she wanted to...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden listen to performances after lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Joe Biden’s reputation rehab tour may soon include a massive payday.  

The disgraced former president is reportedly eyeing a multi-million-dollar book deal alongside his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden. 

Biden, fresh off defending his scandal-plagued legacy on the leftist show The View, is already drafting a solo book out of his Delaware home and Washington office. This book would be about his White House years. 

However, the second book would be a joint piece of writing and could be contingent on Jill signing on. Her words could be worth $15 million on their own, the Daily Mail reported Thursday. 

“She could write a very explosive book if she wanted to,” a former White House aide said in an interview with the Mail. 

As reported by the outlet, publishers will demand behind-the-scenes details from Jill, including her account of Biden’s cognitive decline and his embarrassing debate performance against President Donald Trump. 

But such a condition could be problematic for Jill. 

“Jill Biden is her husband’s biggest defender, and, while a book of her own would allow her to shape the family narrative on a tour to promote it, she would be grilled about reports she covered up his decline,” the Mail reported.  

“Any publisher would want all the behind-the-scenes details, particularly for a seven-figure deal,” the outlet added. 

Another angle could be for Jill to unload on the Democratic figures who mounted what Republicans have described as a “coup d’état” to force Biden out of the 2024 presidential election in exchange for a much younger candidate.

The book would target actor George Clooney, former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, all of whom urged Biden to exit the race.

The Mail’s scoop comes as Hunter Biden finds himself $15 million in debt following legal fees in his criminal cases. 

“Given the financial state that her son is in and the lack of interest in paid speaking engagements for both of them, they could be forced to think twice about her personal and specific they get in their books,” a former Biden aide stated. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Betrayal? Michigan Lt. Gov. Whines about Whitmer’s Trump Meetings

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com