Betrayal? Michigan Lt. Gov. Whines about Whitmer’s Trump Meetings

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has found herself on the receiving end of criticism from an uncommon critic: her lieutenant governor.

Her crime? Not faking her own kidnapping, but meeting with President Donald Trump.

Garlin Gilchrist, the first in line to succeed Whitmer, expressed concerns that she has seemingly sinned by meeting with Trump on bipartisan Michigan issues.

His remarks came in response to a student’s question at a May 3 campaign event, as he runs for the 2026 Democratic nomination. Whitmer is term-limited.

“I do like Governor Whitmer, but I am a little concerned with her cozying up to Trump recently,” the student asked Gilchrist, according to the New York Post.

“I think it’s terrible,” Gilchrist declared in response.

He claimed that if elected, he would “show up” for Michigan and “confront” the administration for investigating several state universities.

His comment came after Whitmer was photographed meeting Trump in the Oval Office about reversing plans to close Michigan’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Whitmer and Trump also discussed the need for federal aid for ice storm victims and securing the Great Lakes.

Whitmer’s willingness to meet with Trump paid off when the president said he would save the Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Whitmer had said the move would boost the state’s economy.

She even hailed Trump’s plans during an event at the base.

“Well, I hadn’t planned to speak. But on behalf of all the military men and women who serve our country—and serve so honorably on behalf of the state of Michigan—I am really damn happy we’re here to celebrate this recapitalization,” Whitmer said.

In remarks to the Post, Gilchrist’s team appeared to walk back his criticism, with spokesperson Danya Rafiqi claiming his comments were “taken entirely out of context.”

“What the Lieutenant Governor believes is terrible is Donald Trump slashing critical healthcare programs, raising costs, and putting Michigan jobs and families at risk,” Rafiqi said. “Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist will continue working together to deliver for Michigan despite the chaos.”