‘Hawk Tuah’ 2.0: DOJ Issues Warrant for Woman Who Spat on Ed Martin

Crime carries up to an eight-year jail sentence...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Ed Martin speaks at an event hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Justice Department has issued an arrest warrant for the woman caught on video appearing to spit on former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified by law enforcement, was seen launching into a verbal tirade against Martin during his live interview with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Thursday. She then stormed up to him and spat in his face.

The assault was broadcast live on national television.

“Woah!” a stunned Martin said in the footage, as the woman fired back, “You’re a disgusting man.”

Martin told radio host Vince Coglianese on Friday that U.S. Marshals were aware of the woman’s identity and that an arrest warrant was imminent.

Coglianese noted that Martin confirmed the woman had identified him by name before the incident, meaning she knew he was a federal official, one of the key elements in potential federal assault charges.

The attack occurred shortly after President Donald Trump announced Martin would serve as associate attorney general and pardon attorney following the end of his interim post later this month.

Trump had previously nominated Martin to permanently lead the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, but the bid was derailed by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Tillis told reporters he had notified the White House he would not support Martin’s nomination due to disagreements over the pardons of Jan. 6 defendants.

“Mr. Martin did a good job of explaining the one area that I think he’s probably right, that there were some people that were over prosecuted, but there were some, two or three hundred of them that should have never gotten a pardon,” Tillis said.

“If Mr. Martin were being put forth as a U.S. attorney for any district except the district where Jan. 6 happened, the protest happened, I’d probably support him, but not in this district,” the senator added.

To replace Martin, Trump tapped Fox News host, former prosecutor and judge Jeanine Pirro for the role.

