Leftist ‘Voter Rights’ Group Tries to Suppress GOP Mail-In Voting

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A leftist nonprofit that once claimed to fund “voter rights” initiatives to “restor[e] … and activat[e] all voices in the United States” was behind a deceptive anti-Trump ad campaign that tried to discourage his supporters from voting by mail.

Federal Election Commission records revealed that Global Impact Social Welfare Fund, a little-known dark money group, gave $50,000 to PA Values on June 14, 2024. Two days after the group donated the money, PA Values paid $48,000 for an ad that urged “MAGA PATRIOTS” to “stand strong WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP” against mail-in voting.

Even though Trump was skeptical of mail-in and absentee voting during the 2020 election, he started encouraging his supporters to vote by using those methods to “beat the Democrats,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The ad was criticized, and people started speculating about the origin of the cash behind it. Several years ago, PA Values received contributions from labor unions and the law firm of Sen. Bob Casey’s, D-Pa., brother. However, the organization had an empty bank account during this election cycle until the donation from the Global Impact Social Welfare Fund.

The Trump campaign accused the organization of election interference over the advertisement and called for law enforcement to investigate the matter.

A left-wing election law professor also called the ad “borderline criminal” and castigated PA Values for its “trickery and voter suppression.”

The Global Impact Social Welfare Fund previously released a mission statement to “empower social impact” in areas such as the environment, justice reform, racial and “gender” equity and “voter rights.” The organization is a subsidiary of Global Impact, a “philanthropy adviser” that operates Charity.org.

Global Impact Social Welfare Fund operates as a dark money group, which means it masks its donors’ identity. The company’s parent organization made the only traceable contribution: $8.9 million in 2023 out of a total of $22.4 million in donations that year. According to its most recent tax filing, the Global Impact Social Welfare Fund spent $3.3 million to support “voter rights and education programs.”