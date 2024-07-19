Hunter Biden Mistakenly Cheers Court Rulings on Jack Smith’s Illegitimacy

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s convicted felon son, begged the federal judges presiding over his indictments to dismiss the charges following an unrelated Florida ruling that tossed the Mar-a-Lago indictment against President Donald Trump.

In filings submitted Thursday, attorneys for Hunter Biden argued that Special Counsel David Weiss’s office is unconstitutional, similar to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s, who led the documents and Jan. 6 cases.

Attorney General Merrick Garland granted Weiss and Smith special counsel status to investigate the separate cases of Hunter Biden and Trump.

At the center of Hunter Biden’s argument is U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s last week ruling, which dismissed Smith’s Mar-a-Lago case against Trump, citing that Smith’s appointment violated the Appointments Clause of the Constitution.

Garland granted Smith, a private citizen, broad powers to go after Trump. However, according to Cannon’s ruling, Smith’s lack of Senate confirmation made this appointment illegitimate.

In contrast, Weiss had already been confirmed by the Senate. Garland granted Weiss that special counsel status after the investigation against Hunter Biden began, enabling Weiss to file charges against Hunter in jurisdictions beyond Delaware.

Despite this, Hunter Biden’s attorneys argued that Cannon’s ruling applies to Weiss, although it does not.

“The Attorney General relied upon the exact same authority to appoint the Special Counsel in both the Trump and Biden matters, and both appointments are invalid for the same reason,” the attorneys claimed on Thursday, as reported by CNBC.

“The constitutional flaw at the center of the Special Counsel’s appointment is that Congress has not established the office of a Special Counsel,” they added.

The attorneys further claimed that since Congress required the president’s nomination of district attorneys, it would make “no sense” for Congress to grant the Attorney General the vast power to appoint someone with greater powers than a U.S. attorney.

“That is what has been attempted here,” they added.

Hunter Biden was convicted earlier this year of lying on federal gun purchase forms about his drug abuse and is facing trial for what Weiss claimed was a criminal failure to pay taxes on income reaching the multi-millions of dollars.