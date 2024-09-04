Quantcast
Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Biden Laments His Family’s Exclusion from Murderous, KKK-Like Secret Society

'If they found out the foreman was taking advantage of an individual, they would literally kill him. Not a joke. And they would bring his body up and put him on the doorstep of his family...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden bizarrely remarked over the weekend that his family was “disappointed” that his great-grandfather was not part of a violent mob that killed mine foremen, the Daily Mail reported.

During a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh on Monday, during which both Biden and Harris emphasized Democrats’ support for labor unions, Biden regailed the audience with a rambling tale about the Molly Maguires—a secret society, similar to the Ku Klux Klan, that terrorized protestants in the hills of Pennsylvania.

He expressed regret that his own ancestor, Edward Francis Blewitt, allegedly did not participate in the 19th-century crime syndicate, suggesting it was an early prototype for today’s organized labor.

“I remember when my great-grandfather was only the second Catholic elected statewide in the state Senate here in Pennsylvania,” Biden told attendees. “And I remember they talked about—when they’d run against him in 1906—they said, ‘Guess what? He’s a Molly Maguire.’”

The 81-year-old went on to explain that the violent group rose in response to anti-Catholic bigotry in the mines following a wave of immigration from Ireland in the mid-1800s. 

“If they found out the foreman was taking advantage of an individual, they would literally kill him. Not a joke,” Biden said.

“And they would bring his body up and put him on the doorstep of his family,” Biden added. “Kind of crude, but I gotta admit—they accused my great-grandfather of being a Molly Maguire. He wasn’t, but we were so damn disappointed.”

After realizing the crowd was visibly confused, Biden added, “That was a joke. That was a joke.”

Later in his speech, Biden claimed former President Donald Trump doesn’t care about labor union workers—despite his having invited Teamsters boss Sean O’Brien to speak at the Republican National Convention.

“Do you think this guy gives a damn about your pensions,” Biden yelled. “I’m serious. Do you think he loses even in an instant asleep over it? Or thinks he cares about all the work you do every day?”

It’s unclear whether Biden himself lost sleep over labor union jobs during his extended vacation last week in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where the president has spent nearly 40% of his presidency.

Before his stay in Rehoboth Beach, the lame-duck leader had a separate six-day getaway at Democratic Party donor Joe Kiani’s California estate.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Colorado Gov. Polis Claims Kamala’s Flip-Flops Are ‘Sign of a Good Leader’
Next article
America Seizes Venezuela’s Dictator’s Jet

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com