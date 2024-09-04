Quantcast
Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Colorado Gov. Polis Claims Kamala’s Flip-Flops Are ‘Sign of a Good Leader’

'Barriers and walls are a part of the overall comprehensive strategy that Kamala Harris will deliver on to secure the southern border...'

(Headline USA) Colorado Gov. Jared Polis defended Vice President Kamala Harris for flipping on nearly every single policy position she’s held over the past several years, claiming it’s the “sign of a good leader” to change one’s views.

Polis made the comment during an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, who pressed the Democrat on why Harris has endorsed several of former President Donald Trump’s policies when, just months ago, she opposed them.

For example, Harris has renounced her previous support for decriminalizing illegal immigration and her past opposition to finishing the construction of Trump’s southern border wall.

At first, Polis tried to deny that Harris had changed her position at all.

“This is another issue that as it gets to the public discourse is very misleading,” he claimed. “Democrats in general—Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Barack Obama—have always been supportive of building barriers and walls for certain parts of the border as part of a comprehensive border security strategy.”

When Karl pointed out that Harris had dismissed Trump’s border wall as a “medieval vanity project” and a “stupid waste of money,” Polis pivoted to justifying Harris’s sudden about-face.

“Barriers and walls are a part of the overall comprehensive strategy that Kamala Harris will deliver on to secure the southern border,” Polis claimed.

He went on to argue that Harris’s pre-election pragmatism was “a sign of a good leader that they learn and evolve overtime. Whether it’s a move to the middle, the left, the right, it’s really about what works.”

In a separate interview with Fox News, Polis also defended Harris’s refusal to answer direct questions from the press about those policy flip-flops.

“She’s already taking questions at a number of different venues as she’s moving in and out,” he said, adding that he’s sure she will conduct “a lot more interviews in the future.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
