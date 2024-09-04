Quantcast
Tuesday, September 3, 2024

America Seizes Venezuela’s Dictator’s Jet

'This sends a message all the way up to the top...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Venezuela Russia
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro speaks after the signing of an accord with Russia. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The United States has seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s jet and flown it to Florida after he allegedly stole the recent election in his country.

Two American officials told CNN that multiple federal agencies took the airplane dubbed Venezuela’s Air Force One into custody after stating that its purchase violated sanctions.

The aircraft, believed to be worth $13 million, was seized in the Dominican Republic and brought to the country on Sept.2, 2024, amid growing tensions between the Biden administration and the South American government.

“This sends a message all the way up to the top,” one of the officials told CNN.

Other CNN sources agreed by saying that “seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters” and adding that they are “sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions.”

The news source reported that Maduro’s plane has been pictured during his state visits worldwide.

It was unclear why it was taken, but the American officials stated that the aircraft’s presence in the Dominican Republic in recent months presented the opportunity for seizure.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice and Commerce agents within the Bureau of Industry and Security were among the agencies involved in seizing the plane.

One of the American officials told CNN that the Dominican Republic notified Venezuela of the seizures.

The propaganda outlet reported that after the aircraft landed in the U.S., the Venezuelan government had a chance to pursue forfeiture and petition for the plane.

The seizure comes after Maduro allegedly stole the election on July 28, 2024.

The U.S. pressured the Central American country to “immediately” release election data over concerns about the credibility of Maduro’s victory. Ironically, the current Biden-Harris regime refused to provide proof that the 2020 election was not stolen.

After Maduro was “reelected” last month, Venezuela suspended commercial flights to and from the Dominican Republic.

The news source reported that the U.S. had already restarted sanctions against the country’s oil and gas sector for the Maduro regime, blocking “an inclusive and competitive election.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Laments His Family’s Exclusion from Murderous, KKK-Like Secret Society

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com