America Seizes Venezuela’s Dictator’s Jet

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The United States has seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s jet and flown it to Florida after he allegedly stole the recent election in his country.

Two American officials told CNN that multiple federal agencies took the airplane dubbed Venezuela’s Air Force One into custody after stating that its purchase violated sanctions.

The aircraft, believed to be worth $13 million, was seized in the Dominican Republic and brought to the country on Sept.2, 2024, amid growing tensions between the Biden administration and the South American government.

“This sends a message all the way up to the top,” one of the officials told CNN.

Other CNN sources agreed by saying that “seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters” and adding that they are “sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions.”

The news source reported that Maduro’s plane has been pictured during his state visits worldwide.

It was unclear why it was taken, but the American officials stated that the aircraft’s presence in the Dominican Republic in recent months presented the opportunity for seizure.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice and Commerce agents within the Bureau of Industry and Security were among the agencies involved in seizing the plane.

One of the American officials told CNN that the Dominican Republic notified Venezuela of the seizures.

The propaganda outlet reported that after the aircraft landed in the U.S., the Venezuelan government had a chance to pursue forfeiture and petition for the plane.

The seizure comes after Maduro allegedly stole the election on July 28, 2024.

The U.S. pressured the Central American country to “immediately” release election data over concerns about the credibility of Maduro’s victory. Ironically, the current Biden-Harris regime refused to provide proof that the 2020 election was not stolen.

After Maduro was “reelected” last month, Venezuela suspended commercial flights to and from the Dominican Republic.

The news source reported that the U.S. had already restarted sanctions against the country’s oil and gas sector for the Maduro regime, blocking “an inclusive and competitive election.”