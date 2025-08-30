Biden Judge Presiding over Ousted Fed Official’s Anti-Trump Lawsuit Was Her Sorority Sister

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s efforts to force Biden-appointee Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors hit a roadblock after the case was assigned to a far-left judge with a serious conflict of interests.

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone was among those highlighting the fact that Biden-appointed Judge Jia Cobb of the D.C. District Cout was a sorority sister of Cook’s in Delta Sigma Theta, a historically black sorority with over 350,000 members worldwide.

Wait ! The US District Judge that fired Federal Reserve Board Member Lisa Cook's lawsuit was referred to, Judge Jia Cobb IS COOK's SORORITY SISTER in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority – Cobb must be RECUSED pic.twitter.com/HMBju4tjKv — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 29, 2025

Cook, 61, and Cobb, 45, attended different schools in different eras, so it is unlikely that they socialized together. Nonetheless, Stone and other critics suggested the connection might be a violation for Cobb under 28 U.S.C. § 455 and called on her to recuse herself.

Trump announced Cook’s firing on Thursday after warning he would do so if she refused to resign amid serious allegations of mortgage fraud.

The showdown comes as the Fed obstinately refuses to lower interest rates, believed to be a major drag on the U.S. economy. Although Fed members claimed uncertainty over the long-term impacts of Trump’s tariff policies, evidence has suggested that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials with the nebulous, semi-private bank may be suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and deliberately attempting to torpedo his efforts.

Powell was slammed for failing to address Biden-era inflation in a timely manner and allowing himself to be misled over employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that falsely suggested a robust recovery under Biden.

Since her firing, Cook has refused to step aside, maintaining that Trump lacks the executive authority to regulate Fed personnel matters.

BREAKING: Our motion was just *granted* in Cook v. Trump. The court just accepted our emergency amicus brief where we explain why President Trump has both the legal right and ethical duty to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve. Excerpt from our amicus brief: "To now permit… https://t.co/yijUScTHwP pic.twitter.com/AoSUE7Kw1m — James Fishback (@j_fishback) August 29, 2025

The resulting lawsuit is likely to go before the U.S. Supreme Court since it touches on the ambiguous question as to what authority the president has in regulating financial policy.

But first, it must go through Cobb, who has a long history of ruling against Trump, irrespective of the rule of law.

Some questioned the coincidental appointment of Cobb and openly questioned whether the clerk of court might be stacking the deck on Cook’s behalf.

I’m sure it’s a total coincidence… The Clerk of DC courts Angela Caesar sends mortgage fraudsters Lisa Cooks lawsuit to US District Judge Jia Cobb. Judge Jia Cobb and Lisa Cook were in the same sorority. How is this not grounds for a recusal from Judge Cobb? Scam. pic.twitter.com/KBFtkUKuxr — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 29, 2025

Similar criticisms of judicial bias have been raised by Trump himself, who suggested the cases being processed by TDS-afflicted D.C. District Judge Jeb Boasberg would be statistically impossible if following the procedures for random assignment.

How disgraceful is it that “Judge” James Boasberg has just been given a fourth “Trump Case,” something which is, statistically, IMPOSSIBLE. There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP, to win before him. He is Highly Conflicted, not only in his hatred of me — Massive… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 27, 2025

Trump’s economic reforms faced another setback at the hands of activist judges when an appeals court judge ruled that most of Trump’s tariff measures had exceeded his authority.

🚨Alert: The US Court of Appeals has ruled President Trump's international tariffs illegal. Trump orders them to stay in place, defying the order of the court! It’s time to arrest and remove all anti-American judges!! pic.twitter.com/39uq9MY4Uj — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) August 29, 2025

In addition to the lawsuit over Trump’s authority to fire Cook, the Justice Department may be advancing criminal charges against Cook over mortgage fraud for allegedly claiming at least three different properties as her primary residence to enjoy more favorable loan terms.

How did Cook afford to take out three mortgages in a matter of a few months? Most lenders would throw a big red flag at this in general—raises more questions: https://t.co/N4E8F4N9qd — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 29, 2025

A conviction would likely render moot any of the civil issues over Trump’s authority, as there is no question that Trump has the ability to fire Fed governors with cause.

Questions about whether sorority ties constitute conflicts of interest arose last year on the campaign trail.

Former Vice President Kamala Harrris, the Democrat presidential candidate, was caught colluding with ABC News to give her an advantage during her Sept. 10 debate with Trump.

Among the issues were Harris’s sorority ties to debate co-moderator Linsey Davis.

Debate conflict of interest with ABC moderator Linsey Davis CONFIRMED. She is a sorority sister of Kamala Harris, and even confirmed it on a live broadcast 3 1/2 years ago. pic.twitter.com/eoJihVpZp1 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 12, 2024

Harris also was slammed for a decision to snub a congressional address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau, preferring instead to attend a sorority function in Indiana.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.