Satanic Monkeypox Researcher Resigns from the CDC

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Conservatives widely celebrated the firings or resignations of several disloyal staffers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as woke holdovers of the Biden era made themselves easier to identify and root out—including at least one facing scrutiny for his alarming fetishes and beliefs came under intense scrutiny.

The apparent firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez on Wednesday triggered a chain reaction, with at least four other top health officials resigning in protest, CNBC reported.

Among the most stunning of the departures was ‘resistance’ operative Demetre Daskalakis, a gay activist and former New York health official who joined the CDC during the final months of President Donald Trump’s first term, in December 2020, overseeing its HIV/AIDS Prevention division.

Daskalakis flourished during the Biden administration, rising to become director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. In that role, he helped oversee the Biden administration’s response to monkeypox outbreaks, mostly in the gay community.

But with noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking the helm at the Department of Health and Human Services, officials who may once have helped to spearhead the Democrat president’s dubious vaccine mandates are now tasked with undoing the damage.

Daskalakis posted his resignation letter to Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer, explaining that his differences of opinion with Kennedy were interfering with his job performance.

“I find that the views he and his staff have shared challenge my ability to continue in my current role at the agency and in the service of the health of the American people. Enough is enough,” Daskalakis wrote.

“While I hold immense respect for the institution and my colleagues, I believe that it is imperative to align my professional responsibilities to my system of ethics and my understanding of the science of infectious disease, immunology, and my promise to serve the American people,” he added. “… I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health.”

Daskalakis initially suggested his main objection was a change in vaccine schedules that removed CDC guidance calling for children to take the controversial COVID jab.

But as his more-than-1,200-word screed went on, his true motives came more into focus.

“For decades, I have been a trusted voice for the LGBTQ community when it comes to critical health topics,” Daskalakis said.

“I must also cite the recklessness of the administration in their efforts to erase transgender populations, cease critical domestic and international HIV programming, and terminate key research to support equity as part of my decision,” he added.

At the end of the letter, he included his masculine preferred pronouns.

Many critics weighed in with their comments, which included posts appearing to come from Daskalakis’s Instagram and other social media accounts that showed him wearing bondage leather straps in the shape of a Satanic pentagram.

A tattoo that appeared also to be a pentagram was visible on Daskalakis’s right pectoral in a picture that showed him engaging in “puppy play” with another man.

As the questions arose over whether Daskalakis engaged in Satanic practices, more damning evidence continued to flood in.

Few seemed to lament the loss of Daskalakis and his ideologically driven colleagues at the CDC, which lost credibility with many pro-freedom Americans over its repeated bungling of the COVID pandemic response.

Health expert Calley Means articulated the root issues in a brutal takedown following the CDC temper-tantrum.

“President Trump and Secretary Kennedy aren’t responsible for our public health crisis,” he wrote. “They are responsible for identifying it and channeling the overwhelming (and correct) cry from Americans for reform. … If CDC employees want to defend the status quo and aren’t aligned with a reform, they should resign.”

The Biden administration drew sharp criticism for prioritizing DEI and identity politics in its staffing of crucial government roles, including transgender official Rachel Levine as deputy secretary of HHS.

One of the most notorious cases was that of Sam Brinton, a top official overseeing nuclear waste disposal who moonlighted as a “puppy play” fetishist. Brinton was forced out of the Energy Department, however, after he was exposed as a serial luggage thief.

