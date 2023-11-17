Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Biden Jokes That Newsom Can Have His Job

'President Biden is going to run and I’m looking forward to him getting reelected...'


Biden and Gavin Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden share a moment. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden jokingly admitted this week that California Gov. Gavin Newsom “could have the job I’m looking for,” referring to his 2024 election bid.

Biden made the comment during a reception for leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco, praising Newsom for the job he’s done in California.

“I want to thank him. He’s been one hell of a governor, man,” Biden said. “Matter of fact, he can be anything he wants—he could have the job I’m looking for.”

Newsom has been floated as a potential Democratic primary challenger, with some fellow Democrats even admitting that the governor’s “shadow” presidential campaign poses a threat to Biden’s reelection bid.

Last month, for example, Newsom visited China to speak with President Xi Jinping ahead of the APEC conference.

He claimed the purpose of the trip was for “turning the page, of renewing our friendship, and re-engaging on foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future.”

Newsom has also agreed to participate in a high-profile debate against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP nomination.

However, the Democrat has repeatedly denied that he has presidential ambitions.

“We need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run,” Newsom told NBC News in September. “President Biden is going to run and I’m looking forward to him getting reelected.”

But Newsom’s denials haven’t convinced Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who blasted Newsom this month for “not having the guts” to challenge Biden directly.

“Right now there are two additional Democrats running … for president right now,” Fetterman said.

“One is a congressman from Minnesota,” he continued, referring to Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. “The other one is the governor of California. They’re both running for president, but only one had the guts to announce it.”

