Ramaswamy Launches Website Urging RNC to Fire Ronna McDaniel

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has continued his calls for the Republican National Committee to part ways with its current chair, Ronna McDaniel, The Blaze reported.

Ramaswamy, ramped up his criticism of McDaniel during the third GOP debate following a disappointing Nov. 7 election cycle in key bellwether states including Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

@VivekGRamaswamy

SLAMS Ronna McDaniel "Ronna if you want to come on stage tonight, you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign I will yield my time to you."

“Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022—no red wave, that never came,” Ramaswamy said in his opening remarks onstage, according to MSN.

“We got trounced last night in 2023, and I think that we have to have accountability in our party,” he continued. “For that matter, Ronna, if you wanna come onstage tonight, you wanna look the GOP voters in the eye and tell ’em you resign, I will turn over my—yield my time to you.”

He went on to launch a scathing attack on the GOP more broadly for its inability or unwillingness to appeal to voters.

“We’ve become a party of losers at the end of the day,” he said.

McDaniel reportedly did not take the insubordination kindly, calling Ramaswamy an “a**hole” and vowing, “He won’t be getting a cent from us.”

A source who was sitting near @GOPChairwoman at tonight's debate told Timcast News that she called @VivekGRamaswamy an "asshole" and declared that the party would not be giving him "one cent." "He's an asshole. Total asshole," McDaniel said. "He's desperate because he's doing…"

Now, however, Ramaswamy has fired back with has now started a new website, FireRonna.com, calling for her dismissal from the position.

The site appears to be little more than a fundraising gimmick. After inviting visitors to vote on whether McDaniel should be fired (and requiring the input of some basic personal details) it redirects to a WinRed page accepting pledges in various dollar increments.

In a recent tweet announcing the website, Ramaswamy said he was “sick & tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers.”

I am sick & tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers. Where is the accountability for years of losing: 2018, 2020, 2022 and now 2023? A week ago on the GOP Debate stage, I called on Ronna Romney McDaniel to resign. Now, I'm asking grassroots…

In a subsequent tweet that again shared the link he called on followers to “End the back-to-back-to-back-to-back losing sprees.”

In response to his overtures to take McDaniel down, among other things, Ramaswamy’s pro-Establishment opponent, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, called him “scum.”

When asked about it at the debate, Haley said thatshe showed “a lot of restraint” in her name-calling.

“That’s all I’ll say,” she added.