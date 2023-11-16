Quantcast
Ramaswamy Launches Website Urging RNC to Fire Ronna McDaniel

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Ronna McDaniel
Ronna McDaniel / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has continued his calls for the Republican National Committee to part ways with its current chair, Ronna McDaniel, The Blaze reported.

Ramaswamy, ramped up his criticism of McDaniel during the third GOP debate following a disappointing Nov. 7 election cycle in key bellwether states including Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

“Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022—no red wave, that never came,” Ramaswamy said in his opening remarks onstage, according to MSN.

“We got trounced last night in 2023, and I think that we have to have accountability in our party,” he continued. “For that matter, Ronna, if you wanna come onstage tonight, you wanna look the GOP voters in the eye and tell ’em you resign, I will turn over my—yield my time to you.”

He went on to launch a scathing attack on the GOP more broadly for its inability or unwillingness to appeal to voters.

“We’ve become a party of losers at the end of the day,” he said.

McDaniel reportedly did not take the insubordination kindly, calling Ramaswamy an “a**hole” and vowing, “He won’t be getting a cent from us.”

Now, however, Ramaswamy has fired back with has now started a new website, FireRonna.com, calling for her dismissal from the position.

The site appears to be little more than a fundraising gimmick. After inviting visitors to vote on whether McDaniel should be fired (and requiring the input of some basic personal details) it redirects to a WinRed page accepting pledges in various dollar increments.

Nonetheless, the escalation of his feud with the RNC chair (and niece of retiring RINO Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah)

In a recent tweet announcing the website, Ramaswamy said he was “sick & tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers.”

In a subsequent tweet that again shared the link he called on followers to “End the back-to-back-to-back-to-back losing sprees.”

In response to his overtures to take McDaniel down, among other things, Ramaswamy’s pro-Establishment opponent, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, called him “scum.”

When asked about it at the debate, Haley said thatshe showed “a lot of restraint” in her name-calling.

“That’s all I’ll say,” she added.

